July 20, 2026 10:57 AM हिंदी

Antonio Banderas celebrates Spain's FIFA World Cup success: A total blast

Antonio Banderas celebrates Spain's FIFA World Cup success: A total blast

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Spanish superstar Antonio Banderas joined the celebrations after Spain clinched the FIFA World Cup 2026 title, praising the national football team for their remarkable campaign.

Banderas took to X, formerly called Twitter, to congratulate the newly crowned world champions and said he was proud of the team's achievements and their sportsmanship.

He wrote as the caption: “Great match from our national football team, great tournament, great victory. Proud of them, for what they've achieved and for how they've done it. With the spirit of sportsmanship first and foremost. A total blast. @SEFutbol World Champions again.”

Ferran Torres, a substitute player, turned out to be Spain’s hero as he scored the decisive goal in extra time as La Roja edged defending champions Argentina 1-0 to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 title at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

After a tense and fiercely contested 90 minutes ended goalless, Torres finally broke the deadlock in the 106th minute. The forward latched onto Nico Williams’ headed knockdown before unleashing a powerful left-footed strike beyond Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to seal Spain’s second FIFA World Cup triumph, their first since winning the title in South Africa in 2010.

Talking about Banderas, he made his acting debut at a small theater in Malaga, where he caught the attention of director Pedro Almodovar, who gave the actor his film debut in the screwball comedy Labyrinth of Passion in 1982.

After Labyrinth of Passion, he was seen in Matador, Law of Desire, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!, The Skin I Live In, and Pain and Glory.

The star will next be seen onscreen in Above & Below, a horror action thriller film directed by Jesse V. Johnson.It stars Laura Marano, Antonio Banderas, Christina Ochoa, Timothy V. Murphy, Louis Mandylor, and Jess Liaudin.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Indian students win national hackathon for impact-resistant sports T-shirt

Three students win national hackathon for impact-resistant sports T-shirt

Global crude oil prices climb above $90 on escalating US-Iran tensions

Global crude oil prices climb above $90 on escalating US-Iran tensions

Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan shares a rare unseen childhood memory on his Baba’s birthday

Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan shares a rare unseen childhood memory on his Baba’s birthday

Ranbir Kapoor’s actor-cousin Aadar Jain celebrates Spain’s FIFA WC win, says ‘Ronaldo’s still my GOAT’

Ranbir Kapoor’s actor-cousin Aadar Jain celebrates Spain’s FIFA WC win, says ‘Ronaldo’s still my GOAT’

There's no such discussion in the team: Gill dismisses Rohit's retirement talk

There's no such discussion in the team: Gill dismisses Rohit's retirement talk

Jackie Shroff honours legends Rajendra Kumar and Geeta Dutt with heartfelt tributes

Jackie Shroff honours legends Rajendra Kumar and Geeta Dutt with heartfelt tributes

'Vande Mataram is our heritage, any disrespect insult to nation': Leaders react over bill to protect national song

Vande Mataram is our heritage; disrespect insults nation: Leaders on national song bill

NRI inflows to lift deposit growth to 15 pc in FY27: Report

NRI inflows in India to lift deposit growth to 15 pc in FY27: Report

Tara Sharma on 24 years of debut film ‘Om Jai Jagadish’: Was petrified of messing up the dance steps

Tara Sharma on 24 years of debut film ‘Om Jai Jagadish’: Moving from a corporate job in London to dancing around trees

Zaid Darbar apologises for laughing at Kushal Tandon’s ‘tujhe meri cheezein pasand aati hai’ remark

Zaid Darbar apologises for laughing at Kushal Tandon’s ‘tujhe meri cheezein pasand aati hai’ remark