Antonio Banderas celebrates Spain's FIFA World Cup success: A total blast

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Spanish superstar Antonio Banderas joined the celebrations after Spain clinched the FIFA World Cup 2026 title, praising the national football team for their remarkable campaign.

Banderas took to X, formerly called Twitter, to congratulate the newly crowned world champions and said he was proud of the team's achievements and their sportsmanship.

He wrote as the caption: “Great match from our national football team, great tournament, great victory. Proud of them, for what they've achieved and for how they've done it. With the spirit of sportsmanship first and foremost. A total blast. @SEFutbol World Champions again.”

Ferran Torres, a substitute player, turned out to be Spain’s hero as he scored the decisive goal in extra time as La Roja edged defending champions Argentina 1-0 to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 title at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

After a tense and fiercely contested 90 minutes ended goalless, Torres finally broke the deadlock in the 106th minute. The forward latched onto Nico Williams’ headed knockdown before unleashing a powerful left-footed strike beyond Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to seal Spain’s second FIFA World Cup triumph, their first since winning the title in South Africa in 2010.

Talking about Banderas, he made his acting debut at a small theater in Malaga, where he caught the attention of director Pedro Almodovar, who gave the actor his film debut in the screwball comedy Labyrinth of Passion in 1982.

After Labyrinth of Passion, he was seen in Matador, Law of Desire, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!, The Skin I Live In, and Pain and Glory.

The star will next be seen onscreen in Above & Below, a horror action thriller film directed by Jesse V. Johnson.It stars Laura Marano, Antonio Banderas, Christina Ochoa, Timothy V. Murphy, Louis Mandylor, and Jess Liaudin.

--IANS

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