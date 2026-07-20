Shreya Kalra alleges unwanted kissing by Ram Kapoor: Maintain some boundaries

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Shreya Kalra has accused her “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa” co-contestant Ram Kapoor of crossing personal boundaries as she said that if he tries to kiss her again,and say that her father “doesn't kiss” her this much.

Shreya’s harsh words for him come after Ram failed to support her in the leadership vote.

Shreya was speaking to Shilpa Shinde at the locker room area after contestants were asked to vote for their team leader. Shivangi Joshi secured the highest number of votes to become the team leader, while Akanksha Chamola, who received the second-highest votes, was named the second leader.

She was seen telling Shilpa: “When Shivangi was doing her task, Ram sir came very close to her. So Harshad said, don't come so close. As soon as he moved, he ‘said, sorry.’ What sorry? That man comes and spits (when he speaks). Say it to his face. He literally spit all over the fucking place.”

Shreya was heard talking about boundaries and how Ram should maintain them.

“Maintain some boundaries. And this time, if he tries to kiss me, I'm gonna hold his mouth and be like, that my father doesn't kiss me this much, don't kiss me now. I lived three times for you, and you don't even lift a finger. I should be ashamed of his seniority. I spit on these seniors.”

The Netflix show currently has popular names such as Akanksha Chaudhary, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh host the show.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

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