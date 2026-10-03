October 03, 2026 11:58 PM हिंदी

China Open: Zverev sweeps past Shang, sets QF clash with Djokovic in Beijing

Alexander Zverev sweeps past Shang Juncheng, sets quarterfinal clash with Novak Djokovic in the China Open ATP Tour event in Beijing on Saturday. Photo credit: ATP

Beijing, Oct 3 (IANS) This year's French and US Open champion Alexander Zverev delivered a performance that summed up his 2026 season on Saturday at the China Open, where he swept aside home hope Shang Juncheng 6-0, 6-3 to book a quarterfinal showdown with Novak Djokovic.

Although Shang — who missed four months of the season due to fitness issues — appeared to be struggling physically at times during their second-round clash, Zverev was typically ruthless.

The top seed fired nine aces and dropped just three of 28 first-serve points, according to ATP Stats, under a closed roof in Beijing to set up a meeting with six-time champion Djokovic.

Djokovic owns a perfect 31-0 record at the ATP 500 event, but that streak will be tested against the ATP Tour’s match-win leader in 2026. World No. 2 Zverev is now 58-14 this season, having captured his first two major titles at Roland Garros and the US Open, while also moving to pole position in the ATP Live Race To Turin.

The 29-year-old’s bid to claim ATP Year-End No. 1 for the first time will now face one of its biggest tests against Djokovic, who has won nine of their 14 ATP head-to-head meetings. Their most recent encounter came at Roland Garros last year, when the Serbian prevailed in four sets.

“I’ve got a very difficult opponent tomorrow, but I’m looking forward to those challenges as well,” Zverev said. “I’m excited about it. This is one of his favourite courts; he’s never lost here. Of course, I am going to do everything I can to make it a challenge, compete, and hopefully be successful.”

With his 55-minute victory over 21-year-old Shang, Zverev improved to a 48-1 record against left-handers across his past 49 matches. The German is now 92-19 overall against lefties, giving him the third-best record against them in the Open Era.

Zverev is into his sixth Beijing quarterfinal, making him the fourth man to reach that stage at least six times after Djokovic (7), Rafael Nadal (7) and John Isner (6). Djokovic needed three sets to overcome Buyunchaoekete in his previous match on Friday evening.

--IANS

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