October 08, 2026 7:52 PM हिंदी

China Open: Bartunkova storms into first WTA 1000 semifinal with rout of Muchova

Nikola Bartunkova storms into first Women's Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 semifinal with rout of Karolina Muchova to reach the China Open semifinals in Beijing on Thursday. Photo credit: WTA

Beijing, Oct 8 (IANS) Nikola Bartunkova produced one of the most commanding performances of her breakthrough 2026 season, dismantling seventh seed Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-0 in just 67 minutes to reach the China Open semi-finals on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Czech, seeded 26th, dictated the contest from the outset and never allowed her more experienced compatriot to settle into a rhythm. Bartunkova repeatedly attacked early in rallies, mixed powerful groundstrokes with delicate touch and used the drop shot effectively to keep Muchova moving.

The victory takes Bartunkova into her first WTA 1000 semi-final and the third tour-level last-four appearance of her career. She had previously reached the semi-finals in Guadalajara in 2025 and Monterrey earlier this year.

Bartunkova’s start was particularly emphatic. She broke Muchova twice in the opening four games, with deep returns and aggressive first-strike tennis putting the seventh seed under immediate pressure.

At 5-0, Bartunkova appeared on course for a routine opening set, but Muchova briefly threatened to extend the contest. The former Wimbledon finalist responded with more attacking tennis, recovered three games and saved five set points before finally surrendering the set.

Any hopes of a comeback disappeared almost immediately in the second set.

Bartunkova broke in the opening game and continued to dictate play, refusing to get involved in prolonged exchanges. Her variety proved particularly effective, with a combination of drop shots, volleys and well-disguised changes of pace repeatedly catching Muchova out of position.

Muchova, who had enjoyed one of the strongest seasons of her career with titles in Doha and Bad Homburg and a second Grand Slam final appearance at Wimbledon, could not match the younger player’s intensity.

Bartunkova finished with 19 winners, seven more than Muchova, while the latter’s unforced errors climbed to 37 as the match wore on.

The result also marked Bartunkova’s third career victory over a Top 10 player. She had previously defeated Belinda Bencic at the Australian Open before stunning Aryna Sabalenka in the third round in Beijing.

Her remarkable rise has been reflected in the rankings. Having ended 2025 at No. 130, Bartunkova arrived in Beijing ranked No. 34 and is assured of breaking into the Top 30 after the tournament.

She will now face either fourth seed Mirra Andreeva or 19th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova for a place in her first WTA final.

Regardless of the outcome, Bartunkova’s run in Beijing has already established her as one of the biggest emerging names on the women’s tour in 2026.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Tanvi Sharma books quarterfinal showdown, Tanvi Sharma bows out of Arctic Open in Vantaa, Finland on Thursday. Photo credit: BWF

Badminton: Sindhu books QF showdown, Tanvi bows out of Arctic Open

India U17 women's team moves closer to qualification spot with victory over Syria in AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers in at the MP Selayang Stadium in Selayang, Malaysia, on Thursday.

India U17 women's team moves closer to Asian Cup qualification with victory over Syria

Salman Khan pays an emotional tribute to 'Bhau' Nana Patekar: Rest in peace

Salman Khan pays an emotional tribute to 'Bhau' Nana Patekar: Rest in peace

Pakistan's Lahore reports 498 rape cases, 36 gang-rape incidents in first eight months of 2026 (File image)

Pakistan's Lahore reports 498 rape cases, 36 gang-rape incidents in first eight months of 2026

‘Vanvaas’ director Anil Sharma recollects Nana Patekar standing in snow for 8 hours during film’s shoot

‘Vanvaas’ director Anil Sharma recollects Nana Patekar standing in snow for 8 hours during film’s shoot

Suriya's 'Scene' makers release first single 'Aathi Iva Yarraa' from film (Photo:Zhagaram Studios/X)

Suriya's 'Scene' makers release first single 'Aathi Iva Yarraa' from film

Ali Fazal recalls the time Nana Patekar cooked for him: One of the best meals

Ali Fazal recalls the time Nana Patekar cooked for him: One of the best meals

Ayodhya Garjan edge Garvi Gujjus; Bengaluru Smashers sweep Hooghly Hitters in the Volleyball Champions League in Noida on Thursday. Photo credit: VCL

Volleyball: Ayodhya Garjan edge Garvi Gujjus; Bengaluru Smashers sweep Hooghly Hitters

Ajay Devgn, Viineet Kumar Siingh express grief over demise of Nana Patekar

Ajay Devgn, Viineet Kumar Siingh express grief over demise of Nana Patekar

Report highlights role of Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka's fast-expanding illegal call centres

Report highlights role of Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka's fast-expanding illegal call centres