China Open: Alexandrova upsets Noskova, Andreeva moves into QF as well

Beijing, Oct 6 (IANS) Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova stunned Czechia's Linda Noskova in the China Open round of 16, 6-2, 6-2, on Tuesday to set up a quarterfinal clash with Mirra Andreeva.

No. 19 seed Alexandrova registered her 22nd career win over a top 10 player as she defeated the No.5 seed and moved into the quarterfinals in Beijing for the first time.

At 31, she is the oldest first-time quarterfinalist in the China Open and third oldest player to reach the last eight in the tournament, only younger than Serena Williams and Shuai Zhang.

Alexandrova stunned Noskova in the pre-quarters and did not drop a serve of her own. She was pretty dominant in the clash against the reigning Wimbledon champion for a 6-2, 6-2 win.

This win propelled the Russian into her seventh WTA 1000 quarterfinal and the second of the season, after Toronto.

Before her, Russia's Andreeva defeated Daria Snigur in the round of 16 by a similar 6-2, 6-2 margin to move into the quarters, where she will be facing her compatriot for a place in the semis.

"I think today I was serving well," Andreeva said after the win. "I also think that I was defending well because she's a very aggressive player. I thought being a good defender today would be good and useful. I think I did these two things the best today."

She will be facing Alexandrova next and has lost to her both times. "Well, one thing I do know for sure, I didn't beat her yet (smiling)," Andreeva said about her next opponent. "I will try my best with Conchita to see how I play against her, what to change, and try something new that I can bring into the match. For sure it's going to be a great, entertaining match. She's a great player. I don't know. Pretty excited to finally get that first win against her."

--IANS

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