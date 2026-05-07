China-linked refurbished electronics fuel Bangladesh e-waste crisis: Report

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Bangladesh witnessing a growing electronic waste crisis as rising imports of low-cost and refurbished electronics, largely linked to China, continue to overwhelm the country’s weak waste management and regulatory systems, a report has said.

According to a report by Mongabay, despite the introduction of the Hazardous Waste (E-Waste) Management Rules in 2021, illegal imports, weak enforcement and an expanding informal recycling sector are turning Bangladesh into a potential dumping ground for global electronic waste, environmental researchers warned.

Highlighting a recent study, the report said nearly 14,985 tonnes of e-waste were illegally imported into the country between 2022 and 2024, while exports of e-waste components stood at only 4,040 metric tonnes, effectively making Bangladesh a net importer of electronic waste.

The study estimated the value of imported e-waste materials during the period at around $700,000, though researchers cautioned that the actual volume could be significantly higher due to false declarations and underreporting.

Moreover, Bangladesh’s dependence on Chinese electronics imports has sharply increased in recent years.

In addition, Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed that the country spent more than $2.47 billion on imports of electrical appliances and accessories in fiscal year 2024-25, including nearly $1.8 billion worth of products from China.

Environmental experts cited in the report said a substantial share of imported refurbished laptops, smartphones and spare parts entering local markets have short operational lifespans and quickly become waste.

"Many imported devices are repaired, repackaged and sold as low-cost alternatives after being rejected or returned abroad," said Dr Shahriar Hossain, senior technical adviser at the Environment and Social Development Organization (ESDO).

The expert warned that Bangladesh lacks adequate systems to safely manage the growing volume of discarded electronics, batteries and solar equipment.

The report highlighted major gaps in enforcement and coordination among customs authorities, the Department of Environment and trade regulators, allowing illegal imports to continue despite existing regulations.

According to the report, researchers warned that informal recycling operations, often involving unsafe dismantling practices and child labour, pose serious risks to soil, water and public health through exposure to toxic substances such as lead and cadmium.

--IANS

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