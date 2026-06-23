June 23, 2026 7:17 PM हिंदी

China fudges trade data to take IMF for a ride: Report

China fudges trade data to take IMF for a ride: Report

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) China has manipulated its trade data to show that its current account surplus as a share of GDP is smaller that of Europe and managed to get this data accepted by the IMF, according to a report published by Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

“There is a particular chart that appears in most OECD and IMF publications on imbalances that paints a deceptive picture of the state of today’s world. It shows that Europe’s current account surplus was bigger, as a share of its GDP, than China’s surplus — back in 2024,” the report states.

The report highlights that incomplete data has been used to compile this result, which ignores that China’s reported current account surplus rose from $400 billion to around $750 billion since the end of 2024. Net exports added over a point and a half to China’s growth since then, and the euro area’s surplus is down from 420 billion euros to 280 billion euros. And in one prominent sector, autos, China’s surplus is much higher. Its exports have increased by 3 million since then while its auto imports are down by a quarter of a million.

The report further points out that these figures do not make any adjustment the euro area’s surplus for Ireland, a country that runs a massive but enormously inflated goods and services surplus due to profit shifting by mostly American multinational companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Google.

When is Ireland is netted out, China’s goods and services balance is two times bigger than the euro area’s surplus — and it has risen a lot over the last five years, the report points out.

“It takes the Chinese current account surplus and its bizarre reported deficit in investment income (China is the world’s second largest investor, after Germany, yet it loses $125 billion on net on interest and dividends while Germany gets over $150 billion) at face value,” the report points out.

It highlights that China changed its balance of payments data in a way that both eliminated errors and omissions from the financial account and reduced its reported balance of payments goods surplus back in 2022 (it now enters the data for 2021 as well). Moreover, the statistical adjustment clearly reduced the reported current account surplus significantly at a time when the underlying customs surplus was shooting up.

The need for international organisations assessing the world’s trade and savings and investment imbalances to use more than the reported current account balance in their assessment of China should now be obvious. No one believes the reported investment income deficit at this point. And frankly, it by now, should be best practice for the major international organisations to use trailing four-quarter sums (which are still lagged by quarter) rather than annual data, the report states.

When the required adjustments are made the comparison shows that Germany’s goods and services surplus is now lower than China’s goods and services surplus. All this is too important to global surveillance not to be factored into the IMF and the OECD’s work in some way, the report added.

--IANS

sps/na

LATEST NEWS

Shahid Kapoor shares update on 'Farzi 2': It should be out next year

Shahid Kapoor shares update on 'Farzi 2': It should be out next year

EAM Jaishankar pays tribute to Kanishka bombing victims, reaffirms India's commitment to combat terrorism

EAM Jaishankar pays tribute to Kanishka bombing victims, reaffirms India's commitment to combat terrorism

President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma awards, 65 personalities honoured

President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma awards, 65 personalities honoured

NRAI honours legends Jaspal Rana and Raja Randhir Singh by naming July India Open competitions

NRAI honours legends Jaspal Rana and Raja Randhir Singh by naming July India Open competitions

Women's T20 WC: Unchanged Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Ireland

Women's T20 WC: Unchanged Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Ireland

India attends 56th OAS General Assembly in Panama

India attends 56th OAS General Assembly in Panama

Izzy Sharp, Amelia Kerr shine as New Zealand knock out Scotland to stay alive in the race for semifinal spot in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Bristol. Photo credit: White Ferns/X

Women’s T20 WC: Izzy Sharp, Kerr shine as NZ knock out Scotland to stay alive in SF race

India shifts from scale to resilience in energy sector after Strait of Hormuz disruption: Report

India shifts from scale to resilience in energy sector after Strait of Hormuz disruption: Report

Lucknow fire fallout: Noida administration seals coaching institute after gaps found during inspection

Lucknow fire fallout: Noida administration seals coaching institute after gaps found during inspection

Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on her joys in her 'abnormal' life

Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on her joys in her 'abnormal' life