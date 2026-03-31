Mamata writes to CEC, alleges ‘voter list manipulation’ bid in Bengal

Kolkata, March 31 (IANS) Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging a conspiracy to infiltrate the West Bengal voters’ list with outsiders, purportedly with the involvement of the BJP and the Election Commission.

Sharing a copy of the letter on social media, Banerjee said she had written in her capacity as Trinamool Congress chairperson.

“I have written to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, expressing my grave concern regarding the serious conspiracy being hatched against the democratic rights of the people of Bengal,” she said.

She alleged that the BJP was attempting to replicate strategies used in other states.

“BJP agents have been caught red-handed submitting thousands of fraudulent Form 6 applications at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal in an attempt to infiltrate the Bengal voter list with outsiders. This constitutes an attempt at ‘voter hijacking’ -- the very same dirty game that the BJP has successfully played in Maharashtra and Delhi,” she said.

Banerjee further claimed, “At a time when the names of over 60 lakh genuine voters remain under scrutiny -- and when the flawed SIR process has already claimed more than 200 lives -- the Election Commission of India is, most suspiciously, rushing to accept this batch of fraudulent applications behind closed doors. This is not only illegal and contrary to the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, but also constitutes a direct assault on the prospects of free and fair elections in Bengal.”

She urged the Election Commission to ensure that no ineligible voters are added to the electoral rolls after the publication of the final list on February 28, 2026.

“I have demanded that the Election Commission of India immediately halt this undemocratic process, strictly adhere to the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, and ensure that no fraudulent voters are added to the rolls following the publication of the final voter list on February 28, 2026. Bengal will not allow its democracy to be stolen in broad daylight. The people of Bengal are watching,” she said.

In her letter, Banerjee wrote, “We are now witnessing what appears to be another coordinated attempt by the BJP, in conjunction with the ECI, to interfere with the democratic rights of the people. Credible reports indicate that a large number of Form 6 applications are being submitted by BJP agents at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer and across several districts.”

She added, “These do not seem to be routine applications for voter inclusion but a mischievous ploy to include non-residents in the electoral roll. There are serious concerns that these applications may pertain to individuals who are not genuine residents of Bengal and have no legitimate connection to the state.”

According to her, similar patterns were observed ahead of elections in Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

“Such actions, if true, would be illegal, unconstitutional, and fundamentally undemocratic, reflecting mala fide intent. This is not the standard expected of a constitutional authority. The people have a right to transparency and to the protection of their voting rights,” she added.

--IANS

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