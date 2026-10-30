Chhattisgarh Hockey League: Bailadila Bulls book semis date with Mainpat Titans after 6-2 win

Raipur, Oct 30 (IANS) Bailadila Bulls could not have asked for a better match for themselves, coming into the last league match. They needed a miracle to make it to the semis, and they did just that, as they thrashed Chakradhar Champions 6-2 to oust them from the Chhattisgarh Hockey League.

That scoreline meant Sanskardhani Strikers also confirmed their entry into the knockouts of the tournament. So now, as the top qualifiers, Nyayadhani Knights take on Sanskardhani on Sunday at 5.30 PM, followed by Bailadila vs Mainpat at 7.30 PM.

Prior to the start of the match, Chinglensana Singh’s team’s task was cut out – perform or perish, and they chose the former.

Anand started off by scoring in the first minute itself, making his team’s intentions clear. He came up with a reverse flick in the opening attack that hit the net. Bulls showed great intent to score, especially after what had happened in the first match.

The moment of the first quarter was when Daleshwar Yadav saved a penalty stroke against Yuvraj Walmiki, keeping Champions away from a goal.

Bulls converted their stroke, though. Jaskaran Singh got his 7th goal of CHL 2026, to increase the lead to 2-0. A few minutes later, he got to his third, this time through a PC. All in all, the foundations of a big Bulls win were laid.

Jaskaran did not stop in the crunch match. He converted his fourth, through a PC in the third quarter. Anand did not want to be far behind, and got yet another goal when he beat a few Champions defenders and sounded the board. Soon after, Gopal scored on a PC rebound, bringing their goal difference to +2, and sealing a semis spot.

For Chakradhar, it was complete heartbreak even though SV Sunil did create chances for his team, but coordination among the forward line was lacking. There were a few solid passes by the skipper in the circle, but there was no one available for a deflection.

Somehow, Khogeshwar Bag managed to net one in the second quarter. Walmiki scored on the reverse late in the last quarter, but not enough to take them to the last four. In fact, apart from those two strikes, circle penetrations were few and scattered for the Champions.

Shamsher’s team, Sankardhani Strikers, performed beyond expectations against the mighty Mainpat Titans, and beat them 4-0 in their last league battle. Yes, their qualification was heavily dependent on the Bulls vs Chakradhar match, but in hindsight, they had done enough.

With Ashish Tani Purti scoring a hat-trick, taking his goal tally to 12, Strikers maintained a goal difference of +2, only solidifying their chances.

Coming to how the four quarters unfolded, Sanskardhani started cautiously, but they were up against the Titans, who easily possess the best defensive line in the tournament, having conceded only 7 goals (Before match 14). So, what unfolded in the first quarter (scoreline of 0-0) was only expected.

But Ashish opened the scoring for Strikers, with a bullet drag flick in the opening minutes of the second quarter that even Pradeep Mor could not stop. After that, a few chances went begging, with the score remaining at 1-0 in favour of the Strikers.

Ashish once again scored in a similar fashion, in the third quarter this time, his 11th goal of the season, perhaps making him the most successful young player of CHL 2026. But he wasn’t done yet. He increased the lead, again by a PC conversion, and this time the Titans' battery had no chance. In the dying moments, the Strikers also got a field goal, with Shahrukh coming with the pass, and Om Kumar Yadav netting the goal.

Surprisingly, Mainpat’s forward line did not have their best game, as chances hardly came for them in the latter half. In fact, maintaining possession looked difficult. Having said that, this is not the end of the road for them. Mor’s team is in the semis already, and definitely is in contention to make the final.

--IANS

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