Chhattisgarh celebrates 80th I-Day with pride as CM Sai hails Naxal-free Bastar, development push

Raipur, Aug 15 (IANS) The capital city of Raipur celebrated the 80th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour on Saturday. The air resonated with slogans of "Jai Hind", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and "Vande Mataram” as Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai unfurled the National Flag at the Police Parade Ground and took the salute of the march-past, boosting the morale of the security personnel.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sai credited the firm resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the historic success against Naxalism.

He said Maoist-affected Bastar is now celebrating freedom through Tiranga Yatras. "Areas once gripped by violence and fear are today witnessing peace, trust and development," he said.

The Chief Minister underlined that the all-round progress of Bastar remains a top priority of the double-engine government. The 26th meeting of the Central Zonal Council held in Jagdalpur symbolised the region’s changing identity.

Through ‘Niyad Nella Naar 2.0’ and the ‘Bastar Munne Abhiyan’, benefits of 31 schemes and 14 community facilities have reached more than 39 lakh people.

Closed schools have been reopened, 36 new schools sanctioned, and education cities are being developed in remote areas like Orchha and Jagargunda.

Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan’, health profiles of over 34 lakh people have been prepared.

A ₹4,824 crore livelihood upgradation scheme aims to raise incomes of nearly 10 lakh families. Security camps are transforming into centres of service and development, while road, power, transport and communication networks are being strengthened across the region.

Focussing on farmers’ prosperity, CM Sai said paddy is being procured at ₹3,100 per quintal, crop diversification is being encouraged with input assistance of ₹15,000 for alternative crops and irrigation projects worth over ₹11,000 crore have been approved, including the Sikas-Kodar canal linking project.

The government has so far sanctioned 24.50 lakh houses, with an average of 1,600 homes built daily, he said.

Under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, ₹19,444 crore has been transferred to women’s accounts, and 13.85 lakh women have become Lakhpati Didis.

New opportunities in employment, education, skill development, sports and innovation are being created for the youth, while a ₹500 crore State AI Mission will prepare the state for the future economy.

CM Sai also announced the launch of the ‘Meri Beti-Mera Abhiman’ campaign to build toilets for girls in 6,671 government schools, reaffirming the state’s commitment to inclusive and accelerated development.

--IANS

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