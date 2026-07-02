Chelsea sign Italy defender Marco Palestra from Atalanta on long-term deal

London, July 1 (IANS) West London club Chelsea have completed the signing of Italy international defender Marco Palestra from Serie A club Atalanta, with the 21-year-old putting pen to paper on a contract that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2033.

Palestra becomes one of the first major additions under new head coach Xabi Alonso, who took charge of the Premier League club ahead of the 2026-27 season following the departure of Enzo Maresca. The young defender will join his new teammates for pre-season as Chelsea begin preparations for the new campaign under the former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid midfielder.

The move comes after an outstanding 2025-26 season, during which Palestra was named Serie A Defender of the Year following a successful loan spell at Cagliari. The versatile full-back featured in 37 league matches and impressed with his ability to operate on either flank, both as a traditional full-back and wing-back.

His performances also earned him a maiden senior Italy call-up earlier this year, with the defender already making two appearances for the Azzurri.

Speaking after completing the transfer, Palestra said Chelsea's stature and the vision laid out by Alonso convinced him to make the move.

"A lot of things convinced me to join Chelsea, one of the best clubs in the world. I'm very excited to get started. I've felt the energy since the first day Chelsea wanted me. I can't wait to start, see all the fans, my team-mates and the manager,” Palestra said in an official release.

"We have so many talented players here, a very strong squad and manager in Xabi. He has spoken to me about how he wants us to play, which is exciting, and we can't wait to compete in the Premier League," he added.

Chelsea are looking to build on last season as the club enters a new era under Alonso, with the Spaniard tasked with restoring the Blues as genuine contenders in domestic and European competitions.

--IANS

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