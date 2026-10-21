Chelsea push me to improve every year and win titles: Welbeck

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Chelsea striker Danny Welbeck opened up about the pride he feels playing for Chelsea and said the Premier League club pushes him to improve every year and win titles.

Welbeck, who has been capped 42 times by England, has joined Chelsea from Brighton and Hove Albion, signing a contract until 2028.

"It's a privilege, really honoured to play for a club of this stature. Chelsea is a club that pushes to win titles and improve each year, and I feel like it correlates well with me because I'm somebody who wants to keep on pushing every single day, trying to improve, trying to be better. The standards here are very high, and that is exactly what you want as a player," Welbeck said on JioStar.

"You are surrounded by top professionals and a coaching staff who demand the best from you in every session. That pushes you to raise your level. For me, it is about doing my part for the team, working hard on the training pitch, and being ready whenever the manager calls on me. I want to look back at my time here and say I gave everything for this badge. I can't wait to win trophies with Chelsea," he added.

Welbeck arrives at Stamford Bridge with a wealth of top-level experience. He has made 400 appearances in the Premier League, has played in the UEFA Champions League, and has represented England at two FIFA World Cups.

Speaking about the experience he has gained over his career and taking on the leadership role, Welbeck said, "I grew up in a great dressing room where the characters there were unbelievable. That set me in good stead with my work ethic and everything I do every single day. I've played for some of the biggest clubs of the Premier League, and some clubs are a little bit lower down.

"All that experience together has made me more whole as a person and as a player. I've got a lot of advice to pass on to some of the younger players. I think with my age now, you kind of fall into a bit of a leadership role. It's come very natural to me because I'm always a person that's wanting to help other people. I've had good role models growing up.

"I'm here to offer advice. I'm here to improve myself and others around me. In the dressing room, I'm always a shoulder to lean on and to speak to. They can always come to me and talk to me about anything," said Welbeck.

After a well-earned break following their brilliant victory at Everton, Chelsea are back working hard at Cobham on Tuesday for this weekend's Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

--IANS

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