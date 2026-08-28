Chelsea prepared for Enzo Fernandez transfer amid City interest, but for right amount: Report

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Chelsea are prepared to sell their midfielder Enzo Fernandez amid strong interest from fellow Premier League club Manchester City, but want the right price for the Argentine international.

Fernandez joined Chelsea in 2023 from Benfica for £107m, and his agent had stated earlier this year that the Argentine midfielder was exploring options to leave the Blues. City have been interested in signing him despite having missed the deadline set by Chelsea.

As per a report in Sky Sports, Chelsea are prepared to sell their midfielder if they get the right amount that they are seeking. Fernandez was not picked for the Carabao Cup win over Luton on Thursday night, which intensified the transfer rumours.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso was quick to brush aside speculations of dropping the midfielder for the clash and being linked to any transfer links. "We assess individually and collectively what is best for the team for tonight, what is better for other players that were playing," he told Sky Sports before kick-off. "It was our decision, from myself and from the club."

He stated that his absence had nothing to do with the transfer links. "No, it was just because of the game today. We have other players that need minutes. It was that way. It's a decision that I made.

He added that the decision to pick him or not for Sunday's clash with Brighton will be taken later. "He's a good professional. He's training well. I have nothing to say about him. It was just a decision we had to take, thinking about the game we were playing tonight. We will see on Sunday," he added.

City have been exploring midfield options ever since the departure of Rodri to Barcelona earlier in the month. Nico Gonzalez has already left to join Newcastle, while Tijjani Reijnders went to Al Qadsiah. They have signed midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille this week.

Fernandez was recently welcomed with boos from a few Chelsea fans during their friendly meeting with Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge, a game that they won 3-1. He was handed an internal two-match suspension at the end of last season after he expressed his admiration for Madrid while on international duty.

Fernandez came to Stamford Bridge in January 2023 and has made 169 appearances for the club across all competitions. He has fired in 31 goals, while also providing 29 assists.

--IANS

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