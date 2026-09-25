Many internal forces working to weaken growth, defame institutions: BJP on CJP’s ultimatum to poll panel

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma, reacting to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’s ultimatum to CEC Gyanesh Kumar on “either resign within 48 hours or face protests”, said on Friday that many forces in the country are working against its growth and are trying to weaken the constitutional institutions.

“We heard CJP's ultimatum. This is a newly formed party, and I cannot say yet what their expectations or goals are. But the direction in which they have started doing politics raises questions, because there is a history here,” he said, speaking to newsmen.

In the aftermath of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's Thursday press conference with his peers, spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka,

“Whether in name of secularism or the way the Communists expanded their political ground here, could they also be moving in the same direction?" he asked.

“Our nation is growing at fast speed. Many powers are at play, working to reduce the pace of the ‘Viksit Bharat '. Owing to these powers, many tools are growing that are working against the nation, we have to counter these forces too,” he said.

“When the youth of the nation, using some external force, try to debilitate or defame constitutional institutions, somehow it affects their future, as well as it affects the nation’s future. We should come together for the growth of the nation,” he added.

BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, reacting to CJP’s statement on CEC Gyanesh Kumar, said, “India is a very large democratic country. Everyone has the right to protest and put forward their views. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, democratic institutions and people’s rights have been strengthened and empowered.”

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said, “Every 4 to 6 months they bring out a new issue which is against the institutions of the country or against the country. Defames the country somehow. This is nothing but a publicity stunt. The public is slowly realising these issues. They are trying to defame the country’s institutions.”

He added that first came the Gen Z protests, and now CEC Gyanesh Kumar is being defamed.

“These are conspiracies against the nation. Some elements do not have a sense of the nation, and they just get on the streets to create chaos," Ghosh said.

BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa said, “Their cause is baseless. Moreover, Congress has no real agenda; that’s why they push agendas when there are none.”

“You are losing elections left and right; first they blamed the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine), but when that didn’t work, now you are directly blaming the Chief Election Commissioner,” he claimed.

Earlier, addressing a press conference on Thursday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said that if within 48 hours Gyanesh Kumar doesn’t resign, the Cockroach Janata Party will start a nationwide agitation and vowed to sit on strike unless the CEC steps down.

--IANS

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