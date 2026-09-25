Wamiqa Gabbi on meeting Amitabh Bachchan on ‘KBC’: ‘Middle-class families will understand how special this moment was’

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi recently opened up about her memorable experience on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. She recalled how appearing on the popular quiz show took her back to her childhood days of watching it with her family.

The ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ actress shared that sitting on the KBC hot seat in front of megastar Amitabh Bachchan felt surreal, especially as she could see her family sitting in the audience. The moment reminded her of the years when they would sit together in front of the television and watch the show. Sharing her video from the episode on Instagram, Wamiqa wrote, “KBC takes me straight back home… to being a little girl, sitting with my family, with absolutely no idea where life was going to take me. And then one day, I was sitting on that chair. It didn’t fully hit me until @amitabhbachchan sir sat down in front of me… and I looked over at my family in the audience. And suddenly, I saw it. Us then… sitting together in front of the TV Us now… somehow inside it That little distance between the sofa at home and the KBC hot seat suddenly felt like an entire lifetime.”

She added, “Yeh baat mere fellow middle-class families shayad sabse zyada samajh paayenge… kuch moments sirf aapke nahi hote…… poore parivaar ke hote hain. That day, there was one person on the hot seat… but it felt like my whole family was sitting there with me Life… you are so unpredictable. And so beautiful.”

The video features the actress sitting on the hot seat alongside Rajkummar Rao and Ujjwal Nikam. Amitabh offered a glass of water to Wamiqa. The actress then said, “Sir, I’ve been working for so many years. I was trying to do a good job. But my dad always used to say this. You know, when I worked with Jaya ma’am, he told me then, he said, ‘Now you’re working.’”

“So I said, ‘Now I’m a little closer to Amitabh sir’s house. I’m a little closer to Amitabh sir’s house.’ So this is my route to becoming an actor.”

Amitabh, addressing her parents, replied, “Sir, you don’t worry. She’s a very good artist. We’ve got all her reports.” The upcoming episode of “Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18” will feature actors Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, along with Ujjawal Nikam, as they join Amitabh Bachchan on the show to promote their film “Prahaar.”

--IANS

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