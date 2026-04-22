Chelsea chiefs hold urgent meeting as Rosenior's future remains uncertain

London, April 22 (IANS) West London club Chelsea FC manager Liam Rosenior is under increasing pressure after the team’s 3-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. The defeat marked their fifth straight loss without scoring a single goal.

After this poor run of form, Chelsea’s management is unhappy with the results and is set to hold an urgent meeting to discuss Rosenior’s future at the club.

According to a report in The Mirror, the club’s sporting leadership is reviewing the situation after the defeat to Brighton. It is not certain if Rosenior will remain in charge when Chelsea face Leeds United in the FA Cup this weekend. Although Rosenior had the club’s support until now, there is a clear understanding that results are crucial in football.

Rosenior was appointed as Chelsea manager at the start of the year on a six-year deal. The former Hull City and RC Strasbourg coach replaced Enzo Maresca but has struggled to deliver results in his early matches.

After the loss to Brighton, Rosenior criticised his players and called it the team’s worst defeat.

"By far. That was unacceptable in every aspect of the game, unacceptable in attitude.

"We need to look in the mirror. I need to look in the mirror. But I can't keep coming out here and defending some of the things that we're seeing.

"Manchester United, genuinely, the result wasn't there, but I felt we turned a corner. But the general attitude, spirit was lacking - determination from three or four of the starting eleven. That's nowhere near enough for this club. I can't come out and lie. I tell the truth. That was an unacceptable performance at every level."

Chelsea are currently seventh in the Premier League, five points behind a top-five spot and qualification for the Champions League, with four matches left in the season.

They will next face Leeds in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

--IANS

sds/