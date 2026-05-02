May 02, 2026 5:07 PM हिंदी

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor on the growing role of AI in cooking: We should adapt

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor on the growing role of AI in cooking: We should adapt

Mumbai, May 02 (IANS) One of the most celebrated chefs in the country, Sanjeev Kapoor, shared his views on the growing role of AI in cooking.

Speaking during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Sanjeev Kapoor said that technology is not something to be feared, but instead something to be adapted in the journey forward.

When asked about the introduction of AI in the cooking sector, the Chef told IANS, "Whether it is AI or any other technology, we always need to adapt to it, and we have - it may be the internet era or the AI. There is always going to be something new, and we will have to move forward along with it. So we should not be scared of the new technology, we should try to work along with it."

It might be exciting to know that one of the directors of Sanjeev Kapoor's popular cooking show, "Khana Khazana", which made him a household name across the country, Hansal Mehta, is working on India’s first AI-powered cooking series titled "Khana Dil Se".

Describing food as a memory, Hansal Mehta said, "The use of AI will not just be as a visual and imagination tool, but as a collaborator in the storytelling itself. 'Khana Dil Se' reclaims food as a living cultural heritage."

Shedding light on the cultural significance of cooking, the 'Scoop' maker went on to add, "When you cook something from another culture, you are not just following a recipe, you are stepping into a piece of someone else’s life. A recipe carries within it an entire history: of land, of migration, of a grandmother’s hands. These are probably humanity’s most durable cultural documents, passed down through generations, across borders, surviving when almost nothing else does. That’s what makes food such an honest way to look at people and who they really are.”

--IANS

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