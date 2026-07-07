ChatGPT outage disrupts Codex, Custom GPTs and workspace analytics

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) US-based artificial intelligence giant OpenAI's ChatGPT experienced service disruptions on Tuesday, with users reporting issues across several features, including Codex, Custom GPTs and workspace analytics, while the company said it is working to resolve the remaining problems.

According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, user complaints increased between 1 pm and 2 pm.

Around 75 per cent of the reported issues were related to ChatGPT, while 12 per cent were linked to DALL-E and 8 per cent to the app.

According to OpenAI, the disruption affected FedRAMP workspaces, including Codex, workspace analytics, conversation search, Custom GPT search, ChatGPT user invites and the Compliance Logs Platform download endpoint.

NDTV Profit reported that the company said, "We're currently experiencing issues with FedRAMP Codex, workspace analytics, conversation search, searching for custom GPTs, ChatGPT user invites, and Compliance Log Platform download endpoint not working in FedRAMP workspaces."

OpenAI later said it had restored core functionality but acknowledged that some issues continue to affect FedRAMP workspaces, according to the report.

"Core functionality has been restored, but we are aware of known and ongoing issues in FedRAMP workspaces with Codex, workspace analytics, conversation search, searching for custom GPTs, ChatGPT user invites, and the Compliance Logs Platform download endpoint. We are working to resolve these issues and will share further updates when more information is available," the company said.

The outage comes after Elon Musk-backed social media platform X (formerly Twitter) experienced a service disruption in June. Nearly 40 per cent of users had reported issues with the app, while 29 per cent flagged problems with feeds and timelines. Another 18 per cent reported disruptions on the website.

--IANS

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