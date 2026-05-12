Charlie Dean, Melie Kerr gain big in women's ODI rankings

Dubai, May 12 (IANS) England's Charlie Dean and New Zealand captain Melie Kerr have made big gains on the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings after their impressive show in the opening game of the three-match ODI series.

Dean, who continues to deputise as captain for the injured Nat Sciver-Brunt, was adjudged Player of the Match for her unbeaten innings of 31 not out and two-wicket haul in England's narrow one-wicket triumph in Durham.

In the bowling chart, Dean improved six spots to 10th overall for her effort of 2-34 against the White Ferns, while she jumped one place to 11th overall on the list for ODI all-rounders.

Kerr and her teammate Maddy Green are among the biggest movers on the latest list for ODI batters. Green gaining two spots to move to seventh on the rankings for ODI batters following her innings of 88 and Kerr jumping four rungs to 11th after a half-century of her own. England's Maia Bouchier (up 11 places to 51st) also makes gains up the rankings following her half-century against New Zealand, ICC reports.

New Dealand pacer Rosemary Mair (up 12 slots to 34th) improves up the list for ODI bowlers after her three-wicket haul in the same match.

There are also gains for a group of stars from Pakistan and Zimbabwe following the completion of their three-match ODI series in Karachi, and

Players from Pakistan also made the biggest impression following their impressive series sweep over Zimbabawe.

Pakistan trio Sadaf Shamas (up 24 spots to equal 48th), Aliya Riaz (up four slots to 54th) and Gull Feroza (from outside the top 100 to 75th) are the biggest winners on the rankings for ODI batters, while skipper Fatima Sana (up three rungs to 23rd) and spinner Rameen Shamim (up 12 places to 41st) catch the eye on the updated list for ODI bowlers.

There are some gains too for Zimbabwe players despite the series loss, with Kelis Ndhlovu (up eight spots to 57th) and Beloved Biza (up 11 places to 63rd) making headway on the rankings for ODI batters following some decent efforts in Pakistan.

--IANS

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