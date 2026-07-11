Charli xcx reveals she ‘believes in ghosts'

Los Angeles, July 11 (IANS) Known for belting out hits such as “Apple,” “Brat” and “Guess,” Popstar Charli xcx revealed she believes in ghosts and added that she is too nervous to be “digging spiritually” looking for proof.

Appearing on the Mainstage Interviews podcast, Charli said: “I believe in ghosts, but I don't necessarily want to like engage with it. But I respect it. My whole take on it is I do believe, but I like to kind of just keep it at a distance.

“But yeah, I do believe in ghosts, but I like to sort of, like, just keep it at a distance and not go like digging where I'm not supposed to be digging spiritually.”

The singer contemplates death a lot, and she believes there is a dignity in everyone being equal when they pass, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I think about death, I was talking to a friend about this recently … I guess in death, you know, everybody's just really the same, aren't they? Which is quite cool.”

She writes songs about death and grief and was inspired to do so after losing a close friend and musical collaborator.

Charli, who releases her new album Music, Fashion, Film on July 24, says putting her emotions in words helped her process her grief.

She said: “Having had a friend and close collaborator pass away. Yes, I have written songs about grief and sort of like the regret around, you know, things I could have like said or done in that specific relationship. But then I've also written really positive songs about like the memories I have of that person.

“Grief is a funny thing, I think for anyone who goes through it, right? It's so sort of specific to each person. I lost someone who completely changed my life.

“And so there's a lot of feelings to work through with that, especially because they were so attached to my creative life and my creative self, in a really positive way, but also sometimes, you know, in like a difficult way. Being able to sort of express those feelings through my work has been really cathartic for me.”

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