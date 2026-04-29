King Charles urges renewed US-UK alliance

Washington, April 29 (IANS) King Charles III of the United Kingdom called for a renewed United States-United Kingdom partnership, warning that global instability and conflict require deeper cooperation between the two allies.

Addressing a joint meeting of Congress, Charles said the two nations face “times of great uncertainty… in times of conflict from Europe to the Middle East,” with consequences felt across both societies.

He also referred to a recent violent incident near the Capitol, saying “such acts of violence will never succeed,” and reaffirmed a shared commitment “to uphold democracy” and “protect all our people from harm.”

Charles described the US-UK relationship as rooted in shared democratic traditions, even as it emerged from early disagreements.

“Our nations are in fact instinctively like-minded,” he said, calling it “a partnership born outta dispute, but no less strong for it.”

He traced those ties to common legal and political foundations, including Magna Carta and English common law, which helped shape American constitutional principles such as checks and balances.

The King said the current global environment demands collective action.

“The challenges we face are too great for any one nation to bear alone,” he said, urging both countries to build on their alliance rather than rely on past achievements.

On defence, Charles said Britain is undertaking “the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War,” citing evolving security threats.

He pointed to deep military and intelligence cooperation between the two countries.

“Our defence, intelligence and security ties are hardwired together,” he said.

Charles also backed continued support for Ukraine, saying it is needed “in order to secure a truly just and lasting peace,” and stressed the importance of NATO’s role in collective security.

He highlighted economic ties, noting $430 billion in annual trade and $1.7 trillion in mutual investment. He said both countries are working together in emerging fields including artificial intelligence, quantum computing and nuclear fusion.

“Our nations are combining talent and resources in the technologies of tomorrow,” he said.

The King also warned about environmental risks, saying the “collapse of critical natural systems” threatens long-term prosperity and security if ignored.

He closed by urging both nations to resist inward-looking policies and strengthen their alliance.

“Let our two countries rededicate ourselves to each other,” he said.

The address comes as the United States marks the 250th anniversary of its Declaration of Independence, a milestone Charles said reflects both historic divisions and a lasting partnership.

The US-UK alliance has been central to global security for decades, including cooperation through NATO and joint responses to major conflicts. In recent years, the partnership has expanded into advanced technology and climate initiatives amid rising geopolitical tensions.

--IANS

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