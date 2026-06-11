June 11, 2026 3:08 AM हिंदी

Chappell Roan opens up on the place where she feels 'most glamorous'

Chappell Roan opens up on the place where she feels 'most glamorous'

Los Angeles, June 10 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Chappell Roan has shared that her glam game is on top on the red carpet. The 28-year-old singer celebrates glamour and empowerment with her new work.

The singer has opened up about when she feels glamourous and empowerment the most, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told ‘People’ magazine, "I feel the most glamorous when I am walking a red carpet. I feel the most empowered after I write a good song, and I know it's good”.

She further mentioned, “I also feel the most empowered whenever I see someone doing a good thing despite the world being so bleak right now. It empowers me to go and do a good thing”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the singer is known for her bold sense of style and beauty in public, but in her everyday life, she takes a more "naturel route".

She explained, "I keep it really simple in my day to day. I usually do just concealer, brow gel, lip liner, and the lipstick in the Creme in Your Coffee shade”.

Chappell shared that wearing makeup makes her feel a certain way. She added, "I feel sexy when I have makeup on. I feel a certain confidence”.

The singer has followed in the footsteps of RuPaul, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and more with a range of products.

Earlier, Chappell Roan told her fans that she was "quite nervous" about stepping onstage at Corona Capital 2025, as the only pop headliner.

Foo Fighters and Linkin Park also headlined the event with the lineup also including the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, Deftones, Garbage and Weezer, and she was stunned by how the audience vibed with her set.

She included a few pictures from the performance and her custom Alexander McQueen "screaming banshee" ensemble.

--IANS

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