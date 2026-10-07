Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade unveils medals, torch

Changchun (China), Oct 7 (IANS) Medals, the torch, uniforms and equipment for the Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade were unveiled on Wednesday at a 100-day countdown event at Changchun International Aviation Expo City in Changchun, China.

The torch, named "Ji Xiang", or "Auspicious Flight", is inspired by the clivia, Changchun's city flower. Its upper section features a filmstrip motif and 12 winter sports icons representing the Games' disciplines, a reference to Changchun's film industry.

Snowflake and ginseng flower motifs appear near the top, while ski-inspired lines run down the sides and a wheel-hub pattern decorates the base.

The torch stands 711 millimetres tall, a reference to the highest elevation in Changchun's urban area, 711 meters.

The medals, named "Ji Meng," or "Auspicious Dream," combine traditional Chinese cultural elements, winter sports imagery, and features associated with Changchun.

The front features patterns inspired by skate blades and ski tracks, while the reverse depicts the "First Jade Bird of Ancient China," an artefact unearthed at the Wutaishan historic site in Nong'an, Changchun. Part of the bird design is inlaid with Songhua stone from Jilin.

A filmstrip pattern along the medal's edge also references Changchun's film heritage. An embedded NFC chip allows athletes to access images of their medal ceremonies and seasonal scenery from Changchun by tapping the medal with a smartphone.

Uniforms for torchbearers, torch escorts, volunteers, staff, technical delegates, and ceremony personnel were also unveiled.

The Changchun 2027 Winter Universiade will be held from January 15 to 25, with competitions in Changchun and nearby Jilin City.

The 2027 FISU Winter World University Games (33rd Winter Universiade) will take place in Changchun and Jilin City, China, from January 15 to 25, 2027.

Also known as the Winter World University Games, the Winter Universiade started in 1980, with the first edition held in Chamonix, France, with 151 participants from 15 countries. Competitions were held in five sports.

Since then, the games have been held every two years, with the latest edition held in 2025 in Turin, Italy, with 1503 participants from 54 nations competing in 13 sports.

--IANS

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