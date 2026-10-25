October 25, 2026 2:49 PM हिंदी

Chandrachur Singh calls 'Maachis' the most pleasurable debut as the film clocks 30 years

Chandrachur Singh calls 'Maachis' the most pleasurable debut as the film clocks 30 years

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actor Chandrachur Singh called 'Maachis' the most pleasurable debut one could have ever asked for as the film clocked 30 years since its release on Sunday.

Marking 30 years of 'beauty, joy and magic', Chandrachur called working in 'Maachis' an immensely joyful experience.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Chandrachur shared, "30 years of beauty, joy and magic. The birth of the historic film Maachis by Gulzar Sahab and his marvellous team. It was the most pleasurable debut that anyone could ask for. Romantic memories of a cult classic of Hindi cinema. (sic)."

"Lots of love and good wishes to all on this auspicious anniversary of this most memorable film. It was an immensely joyful experience to work with this extremely talented team (Red heart emojis)," he went on to add.

As the post evoked nostalgia among movie buffs, they flooded the comment section with remarks such as "Can't express how much I love this film and the performances", "Cult film Gret Performance by all artist", "Legendary movie don't become old maachis something like that aaj bhi vahi vibe aati hai", and "All seniors of this film were stalwarts most versatile", among others.

The 1996 period political thriller has been written and directed by Gulzar. With Chandrachur essaying the role of Kripal Singh a.k.a. Pali, 'Maachis' also saw Tabu as Virender Kaur a.k.a. Veeran, Om Puri as Sanatan, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Commander, Kanwaljit Singh as Inspector Vohra, S M Zaheer as Khurana, Raj Zutshi as Jaswant Singh Randhawa a.k.a. Jassi, Banwari Taneja as Kripal Singh's Grandfather, Jimmy Sheirgill as Jaimal Singh a.k.a. Jimmy, and Ravi Gossain as Kuldeep.

Set against the backdrop of the Sikh insurgency in Punjab in the 1980s, 'Maachis' bagged 2 titles at the 44th National Film Awards – 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' and 'Best Actress' (Tabu).

--IANS

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