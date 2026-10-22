Champions League: Rice rescues Arsenal draw as Bayern surrender late lead

Munich, Oct 22 (IANS) Bayern Munich and Arsenal drew 2-2 in the Champions League after Declan Rice struck late to deny the German side victory.

Arsenal dominated possession early but lost Bukayo Saka to injury inside 10 minutes, with Eberechi Eze replacing him.

Bayern created the first clear opening when Serge Gnabry broke into the area on a counterattack, only for David Raya to save his low effort in the 21st minute, reports Xinhua.

Arsenal went ahead shortly afterward. Martin Odegaard picked out Eze with a long pass, and the substitute beat Manuel Neuer to put the visitors in front.

Harry Kane then created Bayern's equalizer in the 35th minute, releasing Alphonso Davies down the left with a precise pass. The defender raced clear and finished past Raya to bring the hosts level before halftime.

Both goalkeepers were tested immediately after the restart. Neuer kept out Bruno Guimaraes' header before Raya denied Dayot Upamecano from close range. Ismael Saibari also sent an effort into the side netting.

Bayern completed the turnaround after Jurrien Timber handled Kane's shot inside the penalty area. The England striker converted the resulting penalty in the 61st minute to put the hosts 2-1 ahead.

Konrad Laimer missed a chance to extend the lead before Arsenal rallied. Substitute Viktor Gyokeres helped set up Rice, who finished from a tight angle in the 82nd minute to restore parity.

Neuer then prevented Timber from snatching a stoppage-time winner for the visitors.

"We had the momentum after we took the lead but failed to kill the game. In these games it is about the little details," Kane said.

The draw left Bayern 14th with five points from three matches, while Arsenal remained unbeaten in seventh with seven points after dropping points for the first time in the competition.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa moved into second place with nine points after beating Viking 3-1, trailing Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference.

Real Madrid also maintained its perfect start with a 4-1 victory over Leipzig to sit fourth. Como defeated Manchester United 4-1, while Galatasaray won 4-2 at Lille.

Ten-man Inter edged Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0, Club Brugge beat Lens 3-0 and Real Betis overcame Feyenoord 1-0. LASK won 3-2 at Sporting CP.

--IANS

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