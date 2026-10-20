Chaithra Achar's '418 The Film' makers release spine-tingling new trailer

Hyderabad, Oct 20 (IANS) The makers of director Kirtan Nadagouda's eagerly awaited horror thriller '418 The Film', featuring actress Chaithra Achar in a pivotal role, have now released a new trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Acclaimed film maker Prashanth Neel is presenting this horror thriller, which has been produced by popular production house Mythri Movie Makers.

The production house took to its social media timelines to share the link to the new trailer. It wrote, "This is a tale straight out of your worst nightmare.... #418 - The Nightmare Begins out now in all languages! #418TheFilm in cinemas on 23rd October, 2026 IN TELUGU, HINDI, KANNADA & TAMIL. #MythriBringsHorror."

The newly released trailer adds to the suspense and fear triggered by the earlier trailer. It shows that a woman is eager to turn a mother. The trailer also shows that the sinister happenings in a building are all associated with the storeroom there and that no woman who enters it comes out alive.

It may be recalled that the film was originally slated to hit screens on July 31 this year. The release was first pushed to September 18 and finally to October 23.

Mythri Movie Makers, while announcing its decision to postpone the film's release date, had said, "The dreaded door will open a little later. 418 The Film will not be releasing on July 31st. A new release date will be announced soon. Thank you for your patience and love. We promise to give all your love back in the form of fear. It will be worth the wait. Enough of laughing at horror movies. Now, it's time to be scared. #MythriBringsHorror."

Presented by filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the film introduces Kirtan Nadagouda as a director. He has also written the story. Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar are backing the project, which features Chaithra Achar, Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala, and Shashank Patil in key roles.

The trailer that the makers released earlier opened with a watchman revealing that no bird had entered a haunted house, hinting at a supernatural presence. An 18-year-old youngster called Vivek, who is able to sense strange happenings, finds it difficult to convince others about what he senses as they believe he is hallucinating. The mystery deepens as the VIMS building, sealed for 15 years, is reopened despite local opposition, with Room No. 418 hiding a terrifying secret. The real chills begin with the entry of Devika.

While the opening portions of the trailer initially suggested a psychological thriller revolving around a youngster caught between reality and imagination, the narrative soon took a terrifying turn. The latter part of the trailer unleashed a chilling blend of horror and supernatural elements, with the intensity rising sequence after sequence.

The first trailer gave the impression that Chaithra Achar would be the biggest highlight of the film. The trailer also offered a glimpse at the other important characters portrayed by Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala, and Shashank Patil.

Sources say 418 will seek to deliver an intense horror experience that relies on fear, suspense, and psychological tension rather than comedy. The makers are positioning it as a spine-chilling entertainer designed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The film boasts an impressive technical crew. Cinematography for the film has been handled by Dinesh Divakar. Music for the film has been scored by Venky GG and Ullas Hydoor has served as the film's production designer.

--IANS

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