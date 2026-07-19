Centre will revive Bengal’s lost industrial glory: HM Amit Shah

Kolkata, July 19 (IANS) The Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do whatever is necessary to revive the lost industrial glory of West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Sunday.

Speaking at the virtual inauguration of a curd factory at Sankrail in Howrah district, the Union Home Minister criticised the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government for making industrialists and investors averse to investing in the state.

He said West Bengal once had a vibrant industrial ambience alongside a rich cultural legacy, both of which were wiped out during the previous regime.

“Now a new government has come in West Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always been respectful towards the state. So, the Union Government will do whatever is necessary to develop West Bengal. What could not happen earlier will surely happen now,” Shah said.

He also drew a comparison between the inauguration of the curd factory and the BJP’s landslide victory in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections.

“This is the inauguration of the biggest industrial project after BJP’s victory in West Bengal. It is a sweet gift of curd for the people of the state from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of the country will taste the sweet curd produced here and shower blessings on us,” he said.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who was also present, said the new curd factory will be financially beneficial for around 36 lakh cowherds who will sell milk to the factory.

“The economic backbone of a state cannot be strengthened without a strong cooperative system. So, local cowherds will have to be associated with the curd factory. The previous government did nothing on this count and only sold imaginary data of industrial development,” Adhikari said.

--IANS

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