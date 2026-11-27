Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Punjabi star singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh seems to be soaking in the flavours of Mumbai ahead of his much-awaited concert in the city.

He was seen indulging in a variety of regional thalis and local favourites as he prepared to take the stage for his Aura India Tour show.

Diljit, who is known for his love for food and often gives fans a glimpse into his culinary adventures, and this time around, explored an assortment of Indian cuisines during his Mumbai stay. His food trail included authentic Mumbai and Parsi fare, along with Gujarati and South Indian dishes.

Among the spread was a traditional Mumbai thali, featuring popular city's favourites such as vada pav. He was also introduced to a homemade chutney along with fafda, khandvi etc.

The singer also sampled Parsi cuisine, including a Parsi cutlet, pav with chutney and the much-loved keema pav. Going through the spread, Diljit particularly expressed his fondness for the cutlet.

The food experience also took him through South Indian flavours, with a thali comprising idli, dosa, vada, four varieties of chutney, poori and upma.

The culinary experience reflected the multi-diverse essence of Mumbai, where Maharashtrian, Gujarati, Parsi and South Indian food traditions have long been part of the city's diverse food culture.

Diljit is currently in Mumbai for the India leg of his ongoing Aura World Tour. The Mumbai concert is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 27.

Ahead of the concert, Diljit was also making the most of his downtime in the city. On Friday morning, he gave fans a glimpse of his luxurious Mumbai stay, including the gym and spa facilities, as well as a view of the Gateway of India from his room.

–IANS

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