Centre releases Rs 25,863 crore to states under VB-G-RAM-G scheme

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday released the first instalment of Rs 25,863 crore to the states for the implementation of the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G-RAM-G) scheme.

The instalment, which forms part of the "mother sanction" of the scheme, was released at a video conference with Rural Development Ministers of all states and Union Territories held to review the VB-G-RAM-G scheme.

Addressing the meeting, Chouhan said that the first instalment was aimed at ensuring that states have adequate funds so that wages can be paid within 15 days. He urged all state governments to release their matching share on time so that there is no delay in wage payments.

The government has resolved to implement VB-G-RAM-G across the country without any disruption from July 1, he said, adding that he was happy to note that the scheme has been successfully rolled out across the country and that the transition from MGNREGA to VB-G-RAM-G has been smooth and seamless. So far, no technical or operational issues have been reported.

The minister said that work has started in a large number of Gram Panchayats during the first week and employment has been provided to lakhs of rural workers. He specially appreciated Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Rajasthan for generating a large number of employment opportunities on the very first day. He urged Odisha and West Bengal to start work in the remaining Gram Panchayats at the earliest and requested Jharkhand to notify the scheme and make the necessary budgetary provisions. States where RBI accounts or other formalities are still pending were also asked to complete them in a time-bound manner.

He pointed out that the Government's objective is to ensure dignified employment, timely wage payments and the creation of durable rural assets for rural workers.

Chouhan said that while MGNREGA took nearly three years to be implemented across the country, VB-G-RAM-G has been rolled out nationwide in a single day. He described this as a major achievement made possible by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cooperation of the states, and the country's administrative capacity.

He said that wage rates under VB-G-RAM-G have been increased by around 10 per cent on average and no state in the country will now have a wage rate below Rs 300 per day. He said this reflects the government's commitment to strengthening the income and social security of rural workers.

The minister made it clear that there will be no shortage of funds for the effective implementation of VB-G-RAM-G. The first instalment has been released based on the demand received from the states. He said Gram Sabhas and Gram Panchayats should select development works according to local needs to ensure inclusive and participatory rural development.

Emphasising transparency and accountability, the Minister said that face authentication, geo-tagging, and other technological measures must be implemented in full. He said there is no place for any irregularity or fraud in the scheme and that the government is committed to ensuring transparency, credibility and the creation of quality assets.

He further informed that the Ministry has deployed Area Officers, led by officers of the rank of Joint Secretary, to provide continuous support to the states. These officers will maintain regular coordination with the states and ensure quick resolution of implementation-related issues.

--IANS

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