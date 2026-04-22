April 22, 2026 11:53 PM हिंदी

Centre mulls crackdown on prediction market apps

Centre mulls crackdown on prediction market apps

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) IT Secretary S. Krishnan said on Wednesday that prediction market apps have come under the scanner of the government, as the country announced to bring into force a comprehensive set of rules to regulate the fast-growing online gaming sector from May 1.

Platforms such as Kalshi, Polymarket are being used for betting on election outcomes, IPL and many other events.

Krishnan pointed out that even though apps such as Kalshi, Polymarket are banned under the Online Gaming Act, users continue to access them via virtual private networks or VPNs.

"Access through VPNs is a slightly tricky issue and we are seeing how we can intervene," S. Krishnan told reporters.

The IT Secretary said that VPNs have several legitimate uses as well, therefore how to distinguish between legit and illegitimate is an ongoing exercise. "It's a bit of a whack-a-mole situation," he remarked.

He also underscored that if foreign platforms are offering services in India and it is brought to the ministry's notice, action can be taken as the Online Gaming Act has extra territorial jurisdiction.

Such platforms can be blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.

Meanwhile, the new framework, notified under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025, reflects the Centre’s dual objective of protecting users -- especially children and vulnerable groups -- from financial and psychological harm, while positioning the country as a global hub for gaming and digital creativity.

Framed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 lay down the operational architecture for implementing the parent law, which was enacted by the Parliament in August 2025. The rules were finalised after extensive inter-ministerial consultations and legal vetting, signalling the government’s intent to bring clarity and regulatory certainty to an industry that has seen rapid growth alongside rising concerns over addictive and predatory money-based gaming platforms.

At the heart of the new framework is the establishment of the Online Gaming Authority of India, a digital-first regulator that will oversee classification, compliance, grievance redressal and enforcement.

The rules introduce a structured mechanism to determine whether a game qualifies as an online money game, a permissible online social game or an e-sport.

—IANS

na/

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