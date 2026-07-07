Centre approves Rs 1,238 crore investment to modernise ITIs, rolls out PM-SETU nationwide

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) The Centre has approved the nationwide rollout of the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme and cleared Strategic Investment Plans (SIPs) worth Rs 1,237.58 crore to modernise Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) through industry partnerships, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) said on Tuesday.

According to the government, the decisions were taken at the fourth meeting of the National Steering Committee (NSC) on PM-SETU -- chaired by Secretary of the MSDE, Debashree Mukherjee.

The committee approved the transition of PM-SETU from its pilot phase to a nationwide rollout across all 200 identified ITI clusters, enabling states and Union Territories to implement the scheme based on industry readiness and execution capacity, the ministry said.

It also approved measures to simplify implementation, enhance industry participation, encourage greater involvement of public sector undertakings (PSUs) and strengthen the institutional ecosystem supporting the programme.

A key outcome of the meeting was the approval of five strategic investment plans with a combined outlay of Rs 1,237.58 crore, backed by leading industry partners across Odisha, Gujarat and Telangana.

In Odisha, a company was selected as the anchor industry partner for the Government ITI Barbil cluster, with a proposed investment of Rs 240.21 crore.

In Gujarat, an integrated flat carbon steel manufacturer will anchor the Government ITI Surat cluster with an investment of Rs 240.18 crore.

Three ITI clusters in Telangana also received approval.

The ministry also noted that a healthcare education and training organisation will lead the Government ITI Old City cluster with an investment of Rs 241.01 crore, while another firm will anchor the Government ITI Patancheru cluster with Rs 275.24 crore.

The Government ITI Sangareddy cluster will be supported by a company with an investment of Rs 240.94 crore.

The Strategic Investment Plans -- recommended by the respective State Steering Committees -- are aimed at upgrading ITI infrastructure, introducing industry-aligned training programmes and improving employability outcomes through closer collaboration between industry and training institutions.

PM-SETU is one of the Centre's flagship skilling initiatives focused on modernising India's ITI ecosystem through upgraded infrastructure, future-ready curricula, stronger industry partnerships and improved employment opportunities for students.

--IANS

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