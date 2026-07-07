Centre dismisses reports of E-25 petrol rollout: Report

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) The Centre has dismissed reports of an imminent rollout of E-25 petrol, clarifying that no decision has been taken to increase ethanol blending beyond the current E-20 level and that any future move will be based on scientific testing and technical validation, according to a report.

Citing government sources, NDTV reported that there is absolutely no need to worry about E-20 petrol, which has been in use for more than two-and-a-half years following extensive testing and evaluation.

The clarification comes amid growing public discussion over the impact of higher ethanol blending on vehicle performance and fuel efficiency.

The report further said the transition to ethanol-blended petrol has been carried out in a phased manner.

Nearly 20 crore petrol-powered two-wheelers and around 20 lakh petrol-powered four-wheelers are already running on ethanol-blended fuel, according to the report.

Earlier in July, the government issued a 10-point clarification on ethanol blending, stating that petrol containing up to 20 per cent ethanol is supported by scientific studies, international experience and regulatory safeguards.

Rejecting claims that producing one litre of ethanol requires 10,000 litres of water, the ministry said only surplus rice, cleared after meeting national food security requirements, is diverted for ethanol production.

It added that ethanol distilleries typically use around 3-5 litres of processed water to produce one litre of ethanol and are increasingly adopting Zero Liquid Discharge systems to recycle water.

The ministry also said maize, which now accounts for more than 40 per cent of ethanol supplied under the programme, requires significantly less irrigation than paddy and is being promoted through higher minimum support prices.

Dismissing claims that E-20 is an untested fuel, the government said ethanol-blended fuels have been used globally for decades.

--IANS

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