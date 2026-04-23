Centre boosts MSP procurement in Chhattisgarh, launches structured pulse procurement in Bihar

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The government on Thursday said it has significantly expanded MSP procurement operations in Chhattisgarh, along with launching Bihar’s first-ever structured pulse procurement initiative under the ‘Atmanirbhar Pulses Mission’.

The government strengthened MSP procurement under the PM-AASHA scheme, with the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Ltd. (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) playing a central role in Chhattisgarh.

Also, NCCF has initiated organised procurement of masoor (lentil) in Bihar for the first time, marking a key step towards self-reliance in pulse production.

The initiative is supported by scientific storage through WDRA-approved warehouses operated in collaboration with the Central Warehousing Corporation, said Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

As of April 22, 2026, Bihar has recorded procurement target of 32,000 MT (Masoor); registered 16 PACS/FPOs, onboarded 59 farmers and completed 100.4 MT procurement.

NAFED is also preparing to scale operations under the Price Support Scheme through its cooperative network across the state.

In Chhattisgarh, procurement under PM-AASHA has gained momentum with digitised farmer participation through the E-Samyukti portal and extensive awareness campaigns, including grassroots outreach and Doordarshan engagement, according to the ministry.

Moreover, a network of 85 PACS centres is currently operational, with procurement underway in districts such as Dhamtari, Durg, Balod, Balodabazar, Raipur, Raigarh, and Sarangarh. Operations are set to expand to Sarguja, Kondagaon, and Koriya.

NCCF and NAFED remain committed to scaling up operations in both states, contributing to national food security and price stabilisation while advancing the objectives of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, according to the official statement.

According to the ministry, these initiatives reflect the government’s continued focus on strengthening the MSP-based procurement ecosystem, ensuring better price realisation for farmers, and integrating them into formal supply chains.

The expansion of procurement infrastructure and digital platforms is expected to further enhance transparency, efficiency, and outreach.

--IANS

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