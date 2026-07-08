Centre assures full support as Amit Shah speaks to Satheesan on Wayanad disaster

Thiruvananthapuram, July 8 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan over the Wayanad mudslide, assuring the Centre's full support for the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts while calling for a high-level probe into the tragedy.

The conversation came after three workers died, and five people remain missing.

Nine injured persons are undergoing treatment in hospital, two of them in a serious condition, as rescue teams continue an intensive search operation amid unstable terrain and the risk of further landslides.

The accident occurred after a massive portion of a hill of excavated mud collapsed, trapping workers under tonnes of debris.

For the past two days, heavy rain has been witnessed in the area. During the telephone conversation, HM Shah sought a detailed briefing from the Chief Minister on the scale of the disaster, the progress of rescue operations and the relief measures being undertaken by the state government.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Union Home Minister expressed satisfaction with the manner in which Kerala has responded to the emergency and assured all possible assistance from the Centre for the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

HM Shah also underlined the need for a comprehensive, high-level investigation into the circumstances that led to the landslide so that the causes of the disaster could be established and measures evolved to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Chief Minister informed the Union Home Minister that the State Cabinet, which met earlier in the day, had already decided to institute a detailed inquiry into the incident.

The investigation will examine all aspects of the accident, including adherence to safety protocols, environmental safeguards and other factors that may have contributed to the landslide.

The conversation assumes significance as it reflects close coordination between the Centre and the state at a time when multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, Fire and Rescue Services, Police and district authorities, are engaged in rescue operations.

With search efforts continuing and rehabilitation measures being planned, the Centre's assurance of full support is expected to strengthen the state government's response while the proposed inquiry seeks to fix responsibility and recommend safeguards to avert similar tragedies in the future.

--IANS

sg/dpb