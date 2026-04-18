April 18, 2026 6:10 PM हिंदी

Centre approves procurement of 20 lakh MT potatoes in UP, more relief for farmers in Andhra, Karnataka

Centre approves procurement of 20 lakh MT potatoes in UP, more relief for farmers in Andhra, Karnataka

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) In a major relief for farmers, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the purchase of a substantial volume of 20 lakh metric tonnes of potatoes in Uttar Pradesh, at a predetermined market intervention price fixed at Rs 6,500.9 per metric tonne, it was announced on Saturday.

The government’s projected financial contribution towards this initiative stands at Rs 203.15 crore, reflecting strong central support.

This timely measure will empower potato-growing farmers in Uttar Pradesh by securing them profitable returns on their investment and produce, while preventing forced sales at suboptimal prices amid market fluctuations, according to Agriculture Ministry.

The government has formally approved the procurement of potatoes in Uttar Pradesh, alongside chana procurement operations in Andhra Pradesh, and an important extension of the tur (pigeon pea) procurement timeframe in Karnataka.

The minister also extended chana procurement limit to 1,13,250 metric tonnes in Andhra Pradesh and tur procurement till May 15 in Karnataka.

These decisions effectively shield producers from the hardships of distress sales in volatile markets and contribute to overall stability and predictability in the agricultural marketplace, fostering a more secure environment for cultivation and trade.

Chouhan reaffirmed that under the dynamic leadership and visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government remains steadfastly committed to protecting and advancing the interests of every farmer across the nation.

He elaborated that a core objective of the administration is to ensure that no farmer is compelled to offload their crops at undervalued rates due to market pressures or any unforeseen circumstances.

Chouhan highlighted the ministry's proactive approach, emphasising continuous and close coordination with state governments to deliver prompt, empathetic, and highly effective interventions tailored to farmers’ needs.

He endorsed the Andhra Pradesh government’s request under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), initially approving the procurement of 94,500 metric tonnes of chana, also known as Bengal gram.

The minister also elevated the maximum allowable procurement quota for Bengal gram under PSS during the Rabi Marketing Season 2025-26 to an enhanced limit of 1,13,250 metric tonnes.

--IANS

na/

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