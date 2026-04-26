Census isn't just govt task, but responsibility of all of us: PM Modi

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to take part in the ongoing Census 2027, emphasising that it is the responsibility of every individual, while also highlighting that this time, the data collection is being recorded directly in a digital format.

"A very important campaign is currently underway in our country, which every Indian must be aware of. This is the Census campaign, the world's largest census. Those who have already undergone such a process will have a different experience this time," PM Modi said during the 133rd episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.

He said that Census 2027 has been made digital and all information is being recorded directly in digital form. "The enumerators going door-to-door have a mobile app. They will enter the information in it after talking to you," he added.

"This time, your participation in the census has also been made easier; you can enter your information yourself. This facility will open for you 15 days before the enumerator's arrival. You can enter the information as per your convenience. When you complete the process, you receive a special ID. This ID is received on your mobile or email," the Prime Minister said.

He further stated that later, when the enumerator visits your home, you can verify the information by showing this ID.

"This eliminates the need to give information again. This saves time and simplifies the process. Friends, in states where self-enumeration has been completed, census staff have also begun enumerating households. House listing for approximately one crore, twenty lakh families has been completed so far," he said.

Emphasising the importance of participating in the process, PM Modi said, "The national census isn't just a government task. It's the responsibility of all of us. Your participation is crucial. The information you provide is completely secure, kept confidential, and protected with digital security. Come, let's all participate in this process. Let's make Census 2027 a success."

The 2027 Census marks the 16th decennial census (the 8th after independence) and will be conducted as the first fully digital population census in the world. Initially scheduled for 2021, it has been postponed to 2027 because of the Covid pandemic.

For the first time since 1931, this census will include extensive caste enumeration for all groups, extending beyond just the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

--IANS

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