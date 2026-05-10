May 10, 2026 11:23 AM हिंदी

Celta cuts Betis' advantage in fifth as Champions League spot opens up

Celta cuts Betis' advantage in fifth as Champions League spot opens up (Credit: X/Celta)

Madrid, May 10 (IANS) Celta Vigo kept alive its hopes of playing in next season's UEFA Champions League with a 1-0 win away to Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday.

Atletico missed several chances, while Borja Iglesias scored the only goal of the game in the 62nd minute.

Real Sociedad fought back from two goals down to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw with Real Betis, reported Xinhua.

Two days after it was confirmed Spain will have five Champions League places next season, Betis took a 2-0 lead thanks to Antony and Abde Ezzalzouli.

However, Orri Oskarsson pulled a goal back after an assist from the left with 11 minutes left to play, and Mikel Oyarzabal made it 2-2 in the 91st minute from the penalty spot.

Celta cuts fifth-placed Betis' lead to four points.

Sevilla took an important step away from the bottom three with a 2-1 home win over Espanyol.

Tyrhys Dolan gave Espanyol a 56th-minute lead. Young Sevilla defender Andres Castrin leveled in the 82nd minute after he was allowed to advance unchallenged into the Espanyol area, and Akor Adams won the game in the 91st minute with a well-placed shot from outside the area.

Alaves remains in the bottom three despite a 1-1 draw away to Elche, which saw Alvaro Rodriguez's header for the home side cancel out Toni Martinez's penalty for Alaves.

Alaves was inches away from a vital win after substitute Aitor Manas saw his effort bounce back off the post in the 98th minute.

Levante kept its survival hopes alive with an epic fightback to edge Osasuna 3-2 on Friday.

After going 2-0 down in the early stage with an own goal and Ante Budimir's strike, Levante stormed back, with Victor Garcia scoring two goals in three minutes to level before halftime.

Levante threw everything at Osasuna in the second half and was finally rewarded by Karl Etta Eyong's last-minute winner.

--IANS

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