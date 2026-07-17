CEAT shares tumble over 9 pc after Q1 profit slumps 96 pc

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Shares of tyre maker CEAT fell more than 9 per cent in early trade on Friday after the company reported a sharp decline in net profit in its June quarter earnings, with higher input costs squeezing margins despite healthy revenue growth.

The stock dropped as much as 9.3 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 3,473.05 on the BSE by 10:18 a.m., compared with its previous close of Rs 3,829.30.

The company reported a 96 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4 crore in the first quarter of FY27, from Rs 112 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, revenue from operations rose 22.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,318 crore from Rs 3,529 crore, reflecting healthy demand across business segments.

According to the company, profitability came under pressure due to higher raw material costs triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Managing Director and CEO Arnab Banerjee said the company increased tyre prices in phases to partially offset the rise in input costs while maintaining demand and market share. He added that raw material prices are expected to remain elevated during the second quarter.

The company's operating performance remained under pressure, with EBITDA declining 5.7 per cent to Rs 365 crore from Rs 387 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin contracted to 8.5 per cent from 11 per cent.

Over the past one year, CEAT shares have declined around 8 per cent, underperforming the broader market. The stock has fallen more than 8 per cent in the last six months and nearly 6 per cent so far this year.

The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,431.60 and a 52-week low of Rs 3,006.50 on the BSE.

--IANS

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