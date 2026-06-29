June 29, 2026 7:36 PM हिंदी

CBSE relaxes three-language rule; exempts current Class 10 batch

CBSE relaxes three-language rule; exempts current Class 10 batch

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday issued detailed implementation guidelines for the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, outlining assessment patterns, exemptions, and transition measures for students across different classes.

For students studying in Class 9 during the 2026-27 academic session, the Board clarified that the third language (R3) will be assessed only through an internal school-based assessment. There will be no CBSE Board examination for this third language when the batch reaches Class 10 in the 2027-28 academic session.

CBSE, along with NCERT, will provide grade-appropriate learning resources to support students in learning the third language.

The developments come more than a month after the CBSE announced that studying three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, has been made compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.

The Board also issued guidelines for students currently studying in Classes 7 and 8 during the 2026-27 session. When these students move to Classes 9 and 10, they will continue studying three languages, two of which must be Bhartiya Bhashas.

As a relaxation measure, students who have already opted for and started studying two non-native languages will only be required to study one additional Bhartiya Bhasha and continue it until Class 10.

For these batches as well, the third language (R3) will be assessed only through an internal school-based assessment, and no CBSE Board examination will be conducted for that language in Class 10.

For students entering Class 6 in the 2026-27 academic session and subsequent batches, two of the three languages must be Bhartiya Bhashas. Unlike the transitional batches, these students will be required to appear for the CBSE Board examination in the third language (R3) when they reach Class 10.

The Board said dedicated R3 textbooks for Class 6 in all 22 scheduled Bhartiya Bhashas are being made available through NCERT.

CBSE also announced several exemptions under the policy. Children with Special Needs (CwSN) will continue to receive relaxations and exemptions from the compulsory third-language requirement in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

CBSE schools located outside India have been granted full exemption from offering a native Indian language as the third language. Foreign students returning to India will also be exempted from studying a native Indian language as R3.

The Board further stated that students whose parents or guardians migrate to another state may continue with the language combination they had chosen as R3 during the middle stage while studying in Class 9. Schools have been directed to make adequate arrangements to support such students.

In April, the CBSE announced a phased implementation of the three-language formula from Class 6, and the introduction of a two-level system for mathematics and science for Class 9 from the 2026-27 academic session.

--IANS

jk/rad

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