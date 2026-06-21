June 21, 2026 2:01 PM हिंदी

'Carry On Jatta 4' trailer pays a heartfelt tribute to late Jaswinder Bhalla

'Carry On Jatta 4' trailer pays a heartfelt tribute to late Jaswinder Bhalla

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) The makers of the much-awaited Punjabi sequel "Carry On Jatta 4" unveiled the gripping trailer of the drama on Sunday.

Keeping the signature chaos of the franchise intact, the film enjoys a stellar cast with Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Shinda Grewal, Pukhraj Bhalla, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Jasmine Bajwa, and Sweetaj Brar in pivotal roles, along with others.

The highlight of the trailer was the heartfelt tribute paid to the late veteran actor Jaswinder Bhalla. The makers recreated the beloved actor on screen using advanced VFX and computer graphics (CG) technology, making the late actor a part of the 'Carry On Jatta' franchise yet again.

The sensitive and respectful tribute to Jaswinder Bhalla is definatly a key moment from the preview.

In another nostalgic moment, we also get to see the iconic "Ghodi" (ladder), a memorable element from the original film.

Talking about his next, director Smeep Kang shared, "Audiences have showered immense love on the franchise over the years. We wanted to retain the humour and madness people enjoy while also creating an emotional moment through our tribute to Jaswinder Bhalla ji. It has been done with great respect and affection. I hope people will give us as much love this time too.”

One of the primary actors in the movie and producer Gippy Grewal went on to add, "This film is very special for all of us. Audiences will get everything they love about Carry On Jatta…comedy, confusion, entertainment, and memorable characters. At the same time, our tribute to Jaswinder Bhalla ji comes straight from the heart. We hope fans feel the same emotion and love when they watch it."

"Carry On Jatta 4" is expected to be out in the theatres across the globe on 26 June this year.

The original drama, "Carry On Jatta", came out in 2012, followed by "Carry on Jatta 2" in 2018. The third installment of the franchise, "Carry On Jatta 3" was released in 2023.

--IANS

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