Carrick backs Fernandes’ commitment to Man Utd, saying he will continue as captain

Manchester, Oct 29 (IANS) Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has backed Bruno Fernandes’ commitment to the club, insisting the Portuguese midfielder will continue to lead the team as captain ahead of their Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday.

Carrick dismissed any uncertainty over Fernandes retaining the armband after the midfielder was left as an unused substitute in Manchester United’s 0-3 defeat to Bournemouth in their previous outing. “There’s no decision to be made on that,” Carrick told reporters when asked whether Fernandes would continue as captain.

“Bruno is fully committed to the football club; there are no issues with that. We look ahead to the game on Saturday,” he added.

Fernandes’ omission against Bournemouth came after an emotional reaction following United’s UEFA Champions League defeat to Como, prompting questions about his situation at the club.

However, Carrick stressed that the 31-year-old remained an important figure in the squad and was determined to help the team improve its performances.

“Listen, we are clear on the situation of the team and as a football club at the moment. As I’ve just said, he is an important player for this group; he has been, and he will be,” Carrick said.

“Between us, we have got to make a difference; we have got to push things in a different direction. He is fully committed to this football club; he is fully committed to making things better,” he added.

Carrick further underlined Fernandes’ leadership qualities, saying the midfielder would continue to play a key role in guiding the team through a difficult period.

“It doesn’t change things, you know; he is the one who has led the team so well for many a game and for many a year, and he will continue to do that,” the Manchester United manager said.

Meanwhile, Carrick also provided a positive update on midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who has returned to training after missing the club’s last four matches due to an injury sustained in the Premier League draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

“Kobbie has done a little bit of training yesterday. So, he’s back and around the group, so that’s obviously positive,” Carrick said.

Mainoo had missed United’s Champions League fixtures against Atletico de Madrid and Como, along with Premier League matches against Leeds United and Bournemouth. Carrick has not ruled out the possibility of the midfielder being included in the matchday squad for the Chelsea encounter.

Manchester United head into Saturday’s fixture at Stamford Bridge under pressure following their recent run of results. The 0-3 defeat to Bournemouth further dented their campaign, with the side looking to regain momentum in the Premier League.

Carrick took charge of training at the club’s Carrington facility on Wednesday as United continued preparations for the crucial away fixture against Chelsea.

--IANS

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