October 06, 2026 7:29 PM हिंदी

Alcaraz defends Japan Open title in maiden win since injury

Alcaraz defends Japan Open title in maiden win since injury

Tokyo, Oct 6 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday overcame an impressive Jiri Lehecka in the Japan Open final to defend his title in Tokyo with a 7-6(4), 6-4 win at the Ariake Coliseum here.

Alcaraz was broken early in the match and was stretched in the first set to the distance, but managed to win the contest in a 96-minute battle against the Czech player.

The Spaniard has become just the third man to defend the Japan Open title, and the first since 1994. Before him, only Stefan Edberg and Pete Sampras were able to win back-to-back titles in Tokyo, with the former winning it thrice in a row from 1989 to 1991 and the latter bagging it in 1993 and 1994.

This is also his first trophy win since February, as he was out of action for months due to a wrist injury and was happy to be back in the winning ways.

"I’m really happy to be able to lift a trophy again," Alcaraz said after the win, as quoted by ATP. "It’s been a while, and obviously it is extra special after my injury. My comeback, in the second tournament that I’ve played, lifting a trophy means a lot.

"I’m really happy about it. A tough week. I didn’t find my best level, but I did find the good solutions, and I think that is what matters at the end. Playing the most important points the best you can. I think I did it this week. I would say today was the best match of the week, or at least more consistent, the level that I played," he added.

Alcaraz had lost his serve in the first game of the match itself but recovered to earn it back when he broke the World No.19 to level 3-3. Things went into the tie-breaker, where Alcaraz was 2-4 down but won the set from there. He later broke the Czech star in the second set to win the match.

He conceded that he had doubts about winning a trophy when he was injured. "Obviously, a lot of negative thoughts come to your mind. If you are going to come back healthy, if you are going to come back the same as I was before.

"If I will be able to hit the ball normally without pain at all. A lot of thoughts came to my mind, but I tried to put those thoughts away all the time.

"My team and I knew that if I come back I was going to feel 100 per cent. If I feel something, [the comeback is] not going to be anything, so I just have to go full for every shot, every ball, and I trust [my team], I trust myself, and it worked out," he added.

--IANS

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