Carey, Head honoured with Adelaide mural ahead of Christmas Test

Adelaide, Oct 28 (IANS) With 50 days remaining until Australia take on New Zealand in the Christmas Test at Adelaide Oval, hometown heroes Travis Head and Alex Carey have been immortalised in a mural in Adelaide’s central business district, adding to the anticipation surrounding one of the Australian summer’s marquee cricket events.

Unveiled by Cricket Australia on Wednesday, the artwork celebrates the contribution of the two South Australian cricketers, who have become prominent figures in Australian cricket. The mural captures Head and Carey raising their bats, with the Adelaide Oval scoreboard, The Hill and St Peter’s Cathedral incorporated into the backdrop.

The artwork stands at the corner of King William Street and Currie Street, at the former Adelaide Metro Information Centre. NSW-based artist Calum Hotham created the mural in collaboration with street art studio Blank Walls, completing the project over the course of a week.

The unveiling brought together members of Head’s family, former Australian cricketer and Seven cricket expert Callum Ferguson, and Kayo Sports expert Mel Jones.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg said the mural was a fitting tribute to the pair as the countdown to the Test continues, stating, “Travis Head and Alex Carey are fantastic ambassadors for Australian and South Australian cricket, and it’s great to celebrate their contribution to the game as we mark 50 days until the Christmas Test. The Christmas Test has quickly become one of the marquee events of the Australian summer, and the atmosphere at Adelaide Oval is unique.”

South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) CEO Charlie Hodgson also highlighted the significance of the fixture and the opportunity for local supporters to watch two of their own represent Australia on home soil.

“The Christmas Test is one of the premier events in world cricket and a fixture that holds a special place on the international sporting calendar. We are incredibly proud of what Alex Carey and Travis Head have achieved, and we know South Australian cricket fans will relish the opportunity to see two of our own takes the field at Adelaide Oval,” Hodgson said.

--IANS

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