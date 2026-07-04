'Cape Verde proved they're a great team': Scaloni after FIFA WC thriller

Miami, July 4 (IANS) Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni heaped praise on debutants Cape Verde after they pushed the defending champions all the way to extra time in the round of 32 thriller at the Miami Stadium on Saturday. However, Lionel Messi's side came away victorious with a 3-2 victory in their first knockout match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The African side, with a population of just half a million, twice erased a deficit before an extra-time own goal settled a gripping contest at Miami Stadium. The result earned Argentina a round of 16 clash with Egypt in Atlanta on July 7.

"It was a really tough match. You always have to focus on the positives. This team never gives up. And I have to give credit to our opponents. Today Cape Verde proved they're a great team. The truth is, everyone finished really tired, because they gave it their all," Scaloni told the post-match news conference as quoted by Xinhua.

Scaloni dismissed suggestions Argentina had been handed a favorable draw, saying there were no easy opponents at the World Cup.

"That was for those who said we had an easy run in the draw," he said. "Sure, we deserved to win and go through, but it was an extremely difficult match. I just wanted the match to be over. You saw the stunning goal they scored. I'm always wary. Everyone thought it would be a walk in the park, but we knew it wouldn't be."

Scaloni praised his players for overcoming fatigue and showing resilience in a match that lasted 120 minutes.

"They finished the match absolutely knackered," he said. "There are areas for improvement, but they've shown resilience. The players are tired because of extra time - too many minutes - and some cramps. But when they play with their hearts, they can overcome anything.

"The team showed their character and their worth today. The best thing about this team is that it just keeps going, keeps going, keeps going. The boys keep attacking with their heart on their boots. I think we rose to the occasion. The pitch was strange; the ball wouldn't run as we are used to, not ideal at all."

Scaloni said the performance reflected the mentality that has long defined Argentina's national team.

"This is Argentina. If you don't understand that, it's hard," he said. "We Argentines will understand it, because nothing comes easy. What does it mean to be Argentine? To suffer. Cape Verde gave 200 percent, and in football that levels things out. The fans are the first to understand that this is Argentina and nothing for us is easy.

"There is something special to this jersey. We will keep going forward, and there is no way we haven't come out of this stronger and will be moving forward."

Argentina are still unbeaten in the tournament and looking to create history, becoming the first team in 64 years to successfully defend their title in the FIFA World Cup history.

--IANS

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