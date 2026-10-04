Canada Super 60: Toronto Sixers Women win back-to-back titles; Mississauga Masters face Toronto Sixers, Vancouver Anchors take on Brampton Blitz in men’s semis

Vancouver, Oct 4 (IANS) The Canada Super 60 Season 2 semi-final line-up is set, with unbeaten Mississauga Masters taking on Toronto Sixers in the first knockout and Vancouver Anchors facing Brampton Blitz in the second.

The women's competition, meanwhile, ended with Toronto Sixers Women successfully defending their title, beating Vancouver Warriors Women by six wickets in the final. Warriors posted 84/9 in their 10 overs, with Sophie Reid making 35 off 28 and Marizanne Kapp adding 16 off nine, before Toronto chased the target in 9.3 overs. Ella McCaughan was the match-winner with an unbeaten 36 off 20 balls, including three fours and two sixes, while Indu Barma remained unbeaten on 18 off 13 as Toronto completed their second successive Women's title.

Mississauga finished the league stage on top with 10 points from five matches, followed by Vancouver on eight, Brampton on six and Toronto on four, setting up the 1-v-4 and 2-v-3 semi-final pairings. White Rock Warriors finished fifth with two points, while Montreal Royal Tigers ended their campaign without a win. The top four positions were confirmed after the final round of league matches at BC Place.

The final round saw several of the tournament's established names produce telling performances. Kieron Pollard led Toronto Sixers' resistance with an unbeaten 40 off 24 balls against Mississauga Masters, but his effort could not prevent a 92-run defeat as the Masters posted 166/5. Chris Jordan smashed 30 off 12 balls, including three sixes, for Vancouver Anchors in their 141/7 against White Rock Warriors, helping set up a 35-run victory. Montreal's Isuru Udana, who had emerged as one of the Royal Tigers' leading wicket-takers during the league stage, was another key contributor for the side that finished sixth.

Vancouver Anchors closed their league campaign with an emphatic 35-run victory over White Rock Warriors. After being sent in, Vancouver raced to 141/7 in 10 overs, with Aneurin Donald striking 30 off 11 balls, and Obus Pienaar making 31 off 12, in addition to Jordan’s aforementioned inputs. Moeen Ali fell for a duck, but the Anchors had already built sufficient momentum before White Rock were restricted to 106/7. Dwaine Pretorius made 35 off 10 for White Rock, while Hayden Dickson contributed 29 off 12, but Martin Andersson's 3/24 and Ben Sanderson's 2/4 kept the chase under control.

Mississauga Masters were once again the dominant side, completing the league phase with five wins from five after dismantling Toronto Sixers by 92 runs. Alex Lees produced one of the innings of the tournament, smashing 70 from 24 balls with six fours and six sixes, while George Munsey added 27 off 15 and David Wiese finished with 23 off eight as Mississauga reached 166/5. Toronto never got close in the chase, slipping to 74/9 despite Pollard's unbeaten 40, with Wiese taking 3/9 and Saad Bin Zafar claiming 3/2.

--IANS

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