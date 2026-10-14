Canada, India intensify trade deal talks

Ottawa, Oct 14 (IANS) Canada and India are intensifying negotiations for a comprehensive trade agreement following the fifth round of talks in Ottawa, with ministers from the two countries reviewing progress as they seek to conclude a deal before the end of the year.

Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi this week, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Team Canada Trade Mission to India, which has brought a large Canadian business delegation to Mumbai and Bengaluru to explore investment opportunities and commercial partnerships.

According to the Canadian government, the ministers discussed the ongoing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), building on the fifth round held in Ottawa from October 5 to 9.

"The two countries are intensifying their efforts to conclude a mutually beneficial agreement," Global Affairs Canada said.

The statement did not identify the outstanding differences between the negotiating teams or announce a date for the next round.

The latest ministerial engagement was the ninth meeting between Sidhu and Goyal since May 2025.

The renewed push follows discussions between the two ministers during the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee earlier this month.

Sidhu thanked Goyal for supporting the Canadian trade mission, which is intended to connect businesses from both countries and facilitate commercial agreements.

The mission, running from October 12 to 17, includes nearly 300 delegates and is Canada's largest trade delegation to India in more than three decades.

Canadian businesses are exploring opportunities in sectors including energy, critical minerals, aerospace, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

Ottawa said the commercial engagement supports Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy and its objective of substantially expanding exports beyond the United States.

The Canadian government has set a target of increasing annual two-way trade with India to $70 billion by 2030.

That would represent more than double the $30.4 billion in goods and services traded between the two countries in 2025.

Canada sees India as an important market for diversifying its international commercial relationships, particularly as Ottawa seeks to reduce its heavy dependence on the United States.

For India, a comprehensive agreement could provide expanded access to Canadian markets while strengthening cooperation in energy, minerals, technology and other strategic sectors.

The fifth round in Ottawa followed four earlier rounds aimed at narrowing differences and developing the framework for a mutually beneficial agreement.

The latest talks come amid a broader diplomatic effort to rebuild relations between New Delhi and Ottawa after a prolonged period of tensions.

Economic cooperation has emerged as an important component of that effort, with both governments seeking to expand business engagement alongside discussions on security and law enforcement.

Canada's merchandise exports to India totalled $3.9 billion in 2025, led by vegetables, mineral fuels and oils, and wood pulp. Imports from India reached $9.7 billion, with precious stones and metals, machinery and pharmaceutical products among the principal categories.

--IANS

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