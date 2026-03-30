If anyone is hurt, I can only explain: Nishikant Dubey amid row over Biju Patnaik

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) A political controversy has erupted after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey made remarks about former Odisha Chief Minister, late Biju Patnaik, prompting BJD MP Sasmit Patra to resign from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT in protest.

The row began after Dubey allegedly claimed that Biju Patnaik acted as a “link” between the US government, the CIA, and late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The remarks triggered strong reactions from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), with party leaders calling them objectionable.

Responding to the controversy, Dubey told reporters outside Parliament, “If anyone is getting hurt, then I can only make them understand.”

He emphasised that he held Biju Patnaik in high regard and said his statements were being misinterpreted.

“Biju Patnaik was a great freedom fighter. The Bharatiya Janata Party has never fallen short in honouring him. When the Congress committed injustice against him, it was only the Jan Sangh and later the BJP that stood by him,” Dubey said.

He further clarified that his recent comments were part of a broader series examining the performance of the Congress party.

“I want to know in which of my posts I have made allegations against Biju Babu. In India, there is a tendency to divide great personalities based on caste and region. Biju Babu is not just Odisha’s pride but also has roots linked to Bihar. Odisha was separated from Bihar in 1936–37,” he added.

Dubey also criticised the tendency to politicise historical figures, stating that leaders such as B.R. Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should be seen as national icons rather than being viewed through narrow lenses.

“They were all heroes. I was only trying to highlight Congress-era reports and performances. I can only explain if anyone is hurt,” he said, reiterating that he intended no offence.

Meanwhile, Sasmit Patra resigned from the parliamentary panel headed by Dubey, citing the alleged remarks as the reason. According to sources, Dubey’s comments were interpreted by some as describing Biju Patnaik as a “CIA agent,” which intensified the political backlash.

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, also criticised Dubey’s remarks. “I was surprised by the outrageous statements made about Biju Babu. I don’t think he is aware that Prime Minister Nehru had given him a crucial role during the Chinese conflict. I remember how fearless Biju Babu was during that time,” he said, while strongly condemning the comments.

The controversy stems from statements made by Dubey on March 27, in which he spoke about India’s foreign and defence engagements during the 1960s. He alleged that during the lead-up to and aftermath of the 1962 India-China War, Nehru had links with the United States and its Intelligence agency, the CIA.

Dubey further claimed that Biju Patnaik acted as an intermediary in these engagements and was entrusted with sensitive defence-related responsibilities, including communication with American officials.

The issue has since escalated into a broader political debate, with Opposition leaders demanding accountability and the BJP defending Dubey’s statements as part of a larger historical discussion.

--IANS

jk/rad