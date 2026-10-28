Cabinet approves Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme to strengthen sports goods sector

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme with a total outlay of Rs.1,856.67 crore for the period 2026 to 2033-34.

The scheme aims to promote investment, manufacturing, innovation and exports, and strengthen India's position in the global sports goods sector.

Announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, the scheme seeks to strengthen India's sports goods manufacturing base through targeted support for investment, technology adoption, research and innovation, skill development, quality certification and market development. It will support the development of a globally competitive sports goods industry and strengthen India's position in global supply chains.

"Aligned with the vision of Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Scheme is expected to attract investment, create employment opportunities, strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and enhance the global competitiveness of Indian sports goods.

The Scheme envisages the development of dedicated Sports Goods Manufacturing Zones (SGMZs) to promote cluster-based manufacturing and create integrated industrial ecosystems through the co-location of manufacturers, suppliers, testing facilities, design and prototyping centres, and ancillary enterprises, as per the cabinet statement.

These Zones will be developed through convergence with existing industrial infrastructure under the BHAVYA Scheme and NICDC Industrial Parks, enabling efficient manufacturing, stronger industry linkages and enhanced competitiveness across the sports goods value chain.

These zones will support the creation of integrated manufacturing facilities, strengthen industry linkages and improve operational efficiencies. These interventions are expected to facilitate investment, enhance production capacities and support the growth of a robust sports goods manufacturing base in the country.

A key focus of the scheme is to attract new investments and strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity in the sports goods sector. The Anchor Investment Support component will encourage leading domestic and global manufacturers, brands and retail chains to establish manufacturing facilities within designated Sports Goods Manufacturing Zones and foster the development of robust supplier and ancillary ecosystems.

Complementing this, the Turnover Linked Support component will incentivise higher production, capacity expansion and sustained manufacturing growth.

Together, these interventions, backed by a combined outlay of Rs.1,130 crore, are expected to strengthen domestic manufacturing, reduce import dependence, enhance domestic value addition, catalyse significant private investment, generate employment opportunities across the value chain, and improve India's competitiveness in global markets.

Recognising the important role of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the sports goods sector, the Scheme places emphasis on strengthening existing manufacturing clusters and supporting the growth of smaller enterprises.

Assistance will be provided for the upgradation of existing sports goods manufacturing clusters, including the development of common facilities and shared infrastructure.

The Scheme recognises the importance of internationally accepted quality and performance standards in enhancing the competitiveness of Indian sports goods. Support will be provided to manufacturers for obtaining and renewing certifications from International Sports Federations, with an outlay of Rs.105 crore.

These measures will help improve product quality, facilitate access to international markets and strengthen confidence in Indian-made sports goods.

The Scheme places special emphasis on strengthening research, design and innovation in the sports goods sector.

Support will be provided for the establishment of Centres of Excellence in premier educational and research institutions to promote research in sports equipment, material sciences, protective gear and advanced manufacturing technologies.

Research and development activities will also be encouraged through convergence with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation.

Dedicated support for start-ups, in alignment with the Startup India initiative, will foster innovation and facilitate the development, testing, validation and commercialisation of new technologies, processes and products within the sports goods manufacturing ecosystem.

Recognising the employment-intensive nature of the sports goods sector, the Scheme will support skill development initiatives aligned with industry requirements.

The skill development initiatives will be implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and relevant industry stakeholders to ensure alignment with evolving industry requirements.

These efforts will help meet the growing demand for skilled manpower and support the long-term development of the sports goods manufacturing sector.

The Scheme seeks to expand India's presence in international sports goods markets through dedicated branding, outreach and market development initiatives. Leveraging the Export Promotion Mission, these efforts will enhance the visibility of Indian sports goods, strengthen market access and support their greater penetration in international markets.

By promoting the manufacture of high-quality and internationally certified sports goods, the Scheme will support the evolving requirements of India's sports sector and athlete development programmes. Enhanced innovation, quality infrastructure and manufacturing capacity under the Scheme will complement initiatives such as Khelo India and Fit India.

The Scheme is expected to position India as a globally competitive hub for the design, development and manufacture of sports goods. By strengthening manufacturing capabilities, promoting innovation and expanding global market access, it will create new opportunities for growth, employment and exports, while supporting India's aspiration to emerge as a leading sporting nation and advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat@2047.

--IANS

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