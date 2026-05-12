‘CA should have done a better job,’ admits chief Greednberg amid growing BBL privatisation divide

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has admitted that the board failed to clearly communicate its vision for privatising the Big Bash League (BBL), as disagreements among state associations over the competition's future structure persist.

The discussion about private investment in the BBL has grown more heated following New South Wales and Queensland's opposition to CA’s initial proposal to sell franchise stakes to outside investors. South Australia has also shown caution, whereas Victoria, Tasmania, and Western Australia remain open to further market exploration.

Amid the growing divide, CA chair Mike Baird and Cricket NSW chair John Knox held informal discussions on Monday to ease tensions and find common ground on the issue.

While Cricket Australia remains keen to push forward with a hybrid model involving partial sales of selected franchises, Greenberg admitted the governing body could have handled the messaging around the plan more effectively.

“There's no doubt we could have, and should have, done a better job of the public narrative of why we're doing private capital and why the concept of private capital is valuable for Australian cricket. I do think it's easy to run the other argument. Because ultimately, people don't like change in any form of life, cricket, particularly. Change comes hard. So on reflection, we probably could have and should have done a better job of that.

“In saying that, we have desperately tried to run this project with our stakeholders, with our members, with our players, and have a good natural discourse through that,” Greenberg told SEN on Tuesday.

Greenberg also sought to calm concerns about the increasingly public disagreement between Cricket Australia and some state bodies, insisting that relationships within the game remain stable despite differing opinions.

“One of the things I am proud of is that, despite some tension in the system, relationships are really strong. We've got alternate views, but those views are well heard. They're well understood. I maintain really good relationships, as does our board, with all of our counterparts, and that's fine, because healthy debate is a good thing for cricket. We should be debating these issues,” he said.

NSW’s opposition to the proposal is understood to stem from its belief that the BBL can generate stronger revenues without selling equity to private investors. The state body has reportedly suggested alternative strategies involving broadcast revenue, commercial partnerships, and wagering-related income streams.

Greenberg hinted that recent conversations between Baird and Knox had been constructive.

“I think there's a good rapport between two of them. Obviously, they are private conversations, but the two gentlemen have known each other a long time, though. I expect that we'll make some progress over the coming weeks,” Greenberg said.

The privatisation standoff has also spilt into player contract discussions, with several Australian players reportedly unhappy with the current pay structure in the BBL compared to overseas franchise leagues.

Greenberg, however, attempted to downplay concerns around recent contract negotiations.

“I think there's some posturing at this time of year, but that's probably not uncommon when contracts are offered,” he said.

Despite confidence that Australia’s leading Test players will continue prioritising national duty, Greenberg acknowledged the financial pull of overseas leagues remains a growing concern for Cricket Australia.

“We've got an amazing group of players now who literally will sacrifice lots of money in order to play for their country. But I keep saying this, and I'll keep saying it again, will the next generation have that same level of stickiness to want to play a Test match against Bangladesh in the top end, while there may be half-a-million dollars available to them for a month or more to play in a T20 franchise league? That's the open question for us in the future,” Greenberg noted.

Greenberg warned that unless the BBL can significantly improve salary caps in the near future, Australia risks losing players to competitions such as the ILT20, SA20, and the proposed NZ20 league.

“If those salary caps are significantly higher than ours over the coming years, and players can earn more in those areas, then players will follow those. That's a real risk to us. I want to make sure that for Australian cricket, our ambition is to have a league that runs at the key part of the year for us, which is the December-January window, and it's the best T20 league in the world at that moment in time,” he said.

--IANS

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