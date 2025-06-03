June 03, 2025 9:17 PM हिंदी

Bypassing procedure sends wrong signal: DU VC on Rahul's unscheduled visit to campus

Bypassing procedure sends wrong signal: DU VC on Rahul’s unscheduled visit to campus

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Tuesday described Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s unscheduled visit to the campus as a ‘violation of protocol’ and also advised against pursuing such ‘practices’ as this will set a wrong precedent.

DU VC, in an interview with IANS, said that Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Opposition and also a top leader of the leading political party. It would have been better had he planned a visit to the University and also informed the administration in advance.

“This would have allowed us time to make preparations for his welcome,” he added.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited the DUSU office last month, sparking an uproar as the varsity claimed that his unannounced visit to the campus created chaos and disturbance, with some NSUI members even misbehaving with students.

The DU VC objected to sudden campus visits and said, “Delhi University is visited by many high-profile dignitaries. There is a standard protocol which everyone follows. Everyone should follow the procedure otherwise, it sends a wrong signal.”

He said that Rahul visited the campus earlier also, without informing the administration in advance and advised the Congress leader to follow the protocol to ensure that the convenience of students is not compromised.

Professor Yogesh Singh also denounced DUSU president Ronak Khatri’s abominable conduct at the Lakshmibai College principal’s office and said that any student representative must refrain from such behaviour.

“Ronak Khatri is DUSU president. It is unbecoming of his position that he engages in confrontation with the college principal. This is condemnable and reprehensible,” he said.

A month ago, the DUSU president got into a dramatic altercation with Lakshmibai College principal as he visited her office and smeared cow dung on the walls of her office. A video of the incident had gone viral, triggering backlash, but Khatri insisted that it was in protest against the principal’s move to coat the college classrooms with cow dung "to beat the heat.”

--IANS

mr/uk

LATEST NEWS

Misri appreciates UK's expression of solidarity in fight against terrorism

Misri appreciates UK's expression of solidarity in fight against terrorism (Ld)

Pak General ridiculed for claiming Islamabad used 'own resources' during conflict with India

Pak General ridiculed for claiming Islamabad used 'own resources' during conflict with India

HADP boosts horticulture in J&K’s Poonch, doubling farmers' income

HADP boosts horticulture in J&K’s Poonch, doubling farmers’ income

Field Marshal Asim Munir: What it means for Pakistan (IANS Analysis)

Field Marshal Asim Munir: What it means for Pakistan (IANS Analysis)

East and West campuses being developed, major transformation soon: DU VC Yogesh Singh

East and West campuses being developed, major transformation soon: DU VC Yogesh Singh

T20 Mumbai League to kick off with Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube in action on Day 1 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo credit: Triumph Knights Mumbai North East

T20 Mumbai League to kick off with Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube in action on Day 1

College 'cow dung episode’: DU VC reflects on lessons to learn from incident

College 'cow dung episode’: DU VC reflects on lessons to learn from incident

Digital arrest scam: 75-year-old man duped of Rs 23.56 lakh in Rajasthan, accused arrested

Digital arrest scam: 75-year-old man duped of Rs 23.56 lakh in Rajasthan, accused arrested

Adani stocks defy WSJ report; market shrugs off allegations amid Group's resilience (File Photo)

Adani stocks defy WSJ report; market shrugs off allegations amid Group's resilience

Gaurav Gogoi takes charge of Assam Congress, aims at 2026 Assembly polls

Gaurav Gogoi takes charge of Assam Congress, aims at 2026 Assembly polls